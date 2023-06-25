Extraction 2 Director Sam Hargrave Breaks Down The Thrilling Glass Gym Scene From Movie

Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction 2 has levelled up on the action and premise of its previous installment. The meticulously choreographed action sequences have drawn a lot of attention from fans of the franchise, and of course Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake. Recently, director Sam Hargrave has opened up on everything that went in to shooting a particularly nail-biting sequence in the film.

3 things you need to know

Chris Hemsworth has performed almost all the stunts in the film himself, as shared by Sam Hargrave.

For a particular sequence, Hemsworth was literally lit on fire as Hargrave was not satisfied with the CGI flames.

Extraction ended on a massive cliffhanger involving main man Tyler Rake - Extraction 2 is in direct continuation of the storyline.

Sam Hargrave breaks down the intense glass gym fight sequence



Speaking with an international publication, director Sam Hargrave broke down the scene which left action fans gasping for more. The scene in question makes for a nail-biting fight seemingly shot inside and on top of what can be best described as a glass gym. Hargrave also clarified that Hemsworth himself performed almost the entirety of the scene.

(Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave in conversation on the sets of Extraction 2 | Image: Twitter)



Hargrave shared how originally the scene had been conceptualised to be shot on a standalone high-rise in Vienna, Austria. However, Hargrave revealed they had to abandon the plan of shooting atop the very same building to avoid the dangerously windy weather swirling at a speed of 40 knots. Instead, a three-story tall mockup of the same was built in Prague where the scene was finally shot.

Sam Hargrave clarifies Chris Hemsworth's affinity for stunts



With the kind of high-calibre stunts which make up much of the film, one will be surprised to know that Hemsworth insists on performing most of them himself. Hargrave clarifies how his only exceptions are if the stunts involved are either "repititive" or "too dangerous". Hargrave said, "Whenever possible, he's doing the action." Extraction 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.