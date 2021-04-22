Ezra Furman Comes Out As Trans Woman, Announces She Already Is A 'mom' In Latest Post

Musician Ezra Furman has revealed that she is a transwoman and a mother. She shared a series of pictures on social media, announcing that she is ‘proud to have to come to know it and is able to say it’. Through her post, she shared that she has been a parent for two years but has never spoken about it openly, also sharing that it has not been an easy journey for her. Check out Ezra Furman's Instagram post below.

I have often described myself as non-binary, which maybe is still true (I’m just gonna sit with that question for the moment). But I’ve come to terms with the fact that I am a woman, and yes for me it’s complex, but it’s complex to be any sort of woman. I am very proud to be a trans woman and to have come to know it and be able to say it. This has not been an easy journey.

About being a mom: there’s enough said in public about the magic of parenthood. It is beautiful and holy and I love it—that’s all on that subject. I have not yet mentioned in public that I’m a parent because I have been afraid of being judged and grilled about it as if it’s anyone’s business other than mine and my family’s.

But. I’m telling you I’m a mom now for a specific reason. Because one problem with being trans is that we have so few visions of what it can look like to have an adult life, to grow up and be happy and not die young. When our baby was born I had approximately zero examples that I had seen of trans women raising children. So here’s one for anyone who wants to see one. I’m a trans woman and a mom. This is possible. I never dreamed it was possible to be happy and self-realized and trans and uncloseted, and also become a parent. But it is and I am doing it. Because trans people deserve to pursue the lives we want, on our terms.

In Ezra Furman's gender revelation post, she wrote that the reason she revealed that she's also a mother, so late is because she has never seen transwomen raise children. Through her post, she motivated her followers and told them that transwomen can raise children too. She herself never dreamed of becoming a parent but she's doing it now, she asserted.

Ezra Furman's Instagram post received a lot of praise and love on social media. Ezra's celebrity friends as well as her followers on social media sent her virtual love, through comments. Stephen Trask wrote, "I’m so so happy for youâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ and overflowing with emotion reading thisâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸"(sic). Jehnny Beth wrote, "So much love to you and your family â¤ï¸"(sic), while Matthew Caws wrote, "â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ beautiful on every level, facts, parenthood, photos, love to you ezra!"(sic),

