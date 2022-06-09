Ezra Miller Accused Of Grooming Minor Girl; Parents Of 18-yr-old Say ‘fear, Violence' Used

The Flash star Ezra Miller has been accused of grooming an 18-year-old teen girl since she was 12 by using violence and intimidating methods. Parents of the teen activist Tokata Iron Eyes have sought court intervention, claiming that Ezra has been manipulating their child since he first met her in North Dakota back in 2016.

According to TMZ, the legal documents state the actor 'uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.’ Her parents claim that Miller flew Tokata to London in 2017, luring her with a visit to the studio where Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was filmed, adding that their daughter was a huge fan of the actor and the franchise.

Miller has also been accused of providing her with alcohol and drugs like marijuana and LSD, while also making her drop out of a private educational institute in Massachusetts back in December 2021. The parents stated that they even flew to Miller’s home in Vermont to fetch Tokata and found that she didn't have access to items required for living independently.

These included her bank card, driver’s license, and car keys among other things. Iron's body was also bruised, indicating alleged physical harm by Miller. Later, Tokata came home and spent three weeks 'detoxifying' herself, only to run back to Miller in New York. The parents also mentioned that the duo travelled to Los Angeles and Hawaii, where Miller faced arrest and legal trouble.

The parents have expressed concern over their child's well-being, with Miller's 'cult-like behaviour' causing a hindrance to the teenager's safety.

Teenager Tokata says Miller has provided support and protection

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, the girl issued a statement addressing the 'assumptions' made by her family and friends on her behalf. Describing her situation, she said of the actor, "My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss." She further stated that her father and his allegations 'hold no weight'. Take a look at her full statement.

According to People, the judge has signed the request for a protective order, meaning that the actor can't contact, harass or come within 100 yards of the residence of Tokata and her parents.

(IMAGE: AP)