Ezra Miller In Trouble Again? Woman Allegedly Accuses Them Of Choking Her 'by The Throat'

Actor Ezra Miller has been making headlines for the past few months following altercations in Hawaii along with the accusations of harassing a minor girl. It seems the trouble continues for Miller as a woman allegedly accused them of choking her in Iceland in 2020. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, spoke to Variety and claimed meeting Ezra Miller in a pub called Prikið Kaffihús during the beginning of the COVID-19-led pandemic. Read on to know what she claimed.

Ezra Miller lands into trouble again?

While recalling the incident with Ezra Miller two years ago, the woman claimed to tell them that she could take them in a fight after noticing their scraped sandal-clad feet which reportedly were from a fight. "But just so you know, I could take you in a fight," she said.

In response to the same, Miller said, “You really want to fight?" to which the woman claimed to tell them to meet in the smoking area in two minutes. The woman then told the outlet how she took that banter as a joke, however, her friend made the situation worse by instigating Miller. "My friend didn't have to say that. It was just a joke, obviously — but [Miller] took that literally and got super mad and came running outside,” she added.

Later on, while her friend began recording the scene, Miller kept asking her whether she really wants to fight. While narrating the incident further, she claimed, "I think it's just fun and games — but then it wasn't. All of a sudden, [they're] on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight. My friend who's filming sees [they're] obviously not joking and it's actually serious, so he stops filming, and pushes [them] off me as [they're] still trying to fight me. Two guy friends of mine are actually holding [Miller] back as [they're] screaming, 'This is what you wanted! This is what you wanted!'". The woman even claimed Miller spitting on her ‘multiple times’

On the other hand, a bartender named Carlos Reynir also spoke to the outlet and claimed that when he intervened, Miller grabbed him by his throat while he was trying to usher them out the door. He later locked the door behind Ezra Miller.

Adding to it, the bartender also reflected on how Miller had a wonderful mask on of a total sweetheart with a completely open mind, who's ready to help and talk to anyone, but as soon as someone does something they don't agree with or doesn't like, it becomes their fault, not Miller’s.

