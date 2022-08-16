Ezra Miller Issues Statement Amid Mounting Legal Controversies; Enters Treatment

The Flash star Ezra Miller has finally broken their silence following multiple cases of abuse, assault, and other allegations levelled against the actor. Reacting to the troubling behaviour they've exhibited, the actor mentioned they're suffering from 'complex mental health issues' and confirmed they've begun treatment for the same.

In a statement to Variety, Miller also issued an apology to everyone who has been affected by their past behaviour, further stating they've embarked on getting back to a 'healthy, safe and productive' stage in life. For the unversed, Miller has been arrested multiple times in Hawaii, while most recently facing felony burglary charges.

Ezra Miller issues statement amid multiple legal controversies

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life," the statement read.

According to reports, Warner Bros. Discovery is supporting Miller's decision to seek professional help, however, there is no indication about the future of The Flash, which is currently slated to release in June 2023.

More recently, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont. According to police reports, authorities were notified of a burglar complaint on May 1, with several bottles of alcohol being taken from a home in Stamford while the residents were away. After investigating and reviewing home surveillance footage, Ezra was found to be a suspect and has been ordered to report to Vermont Superior Court in September. Meanwhile, Miller was also arrested twice in Hawaii over a span of three weeks. The first arrest came for disorderly conduct and the second for assault of a woman at a private residence.

Despite Miller's mounting controversies, Warner Bros. has not changed its plans to release The Flash in June 2023. The movie will have appearances by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman. The DC Extended Universe project is directed by IT‘s Andy Muschietti, while the screenplay has been penned by Christina Hodson.

