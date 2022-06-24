Ezra Miller Reportedly Housing 3 Kids & Their Mother At Farm Filled With Firearms & Drugs

In a trail of controversies Ezra Miller has embroiled himself in, the latest one comes with reports of the actor hosting three children and their mother at a drug and weapon-filled farm in Vermont. According to Rolling Stone, the 'The Flash' actor has been keeping the three kids, aged 1 to 5 at the residence since mid-April.

Sources having knowledge of the situation, including the kids' father, have expressed concern and stated how there are unattended guns and marijuana around the home which comes as a part of Ezra's 96-acre property in Stamford. Rolling Stone claims to have reviewed video footage from April that showed at least "eight assault weapons, rifles and handguns" scattered in the living room, while some weapons were even stationed next to stuffed animals.

'Frequent and heavy marijuana use'

A source claimed that a one-year-old once picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth, while there's also 'frequent and heavy marijuana use' in front of the minors. The 25-year-old woman and her children met the actor in Hilo, Hawaii earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the mother has insisted that she and her offsprings aren't in danger, and in fact, Ezra aided her in escaping from a 'violent and abusive ex' and also built a 'safe environment' for the family. As per the publication, the mother had filed a domestic abuse case and a paternity case against the children's father in Hawaii. However, the first case was dropped as both parents failed to appear. The father has denied all the allegations.

He claimed that Ezra flew the woman and children to Vermont without his knowledge, and he hasn't been able to contact them even once post that. "I got a bad feeling in my stomach," he said and added, "I do want to go get my kids, they mean the f****** world to me.”

This is only one of the many controversies involving Ezra, who was recently accused of grooming an 18-year-old child using 'cult-like' and 'psychologically manipulative' behaviour.

