Ezra Miller's New The Flash Poster Teases Batman Ahead Of June Release

The Flash recently got a new poster release, which showcases the speedy superhero standing in the infamous Batcave. In the upcoming DC superhero film, Ezra Miller is reprising his role as Barry Allen, A.K.A. The Flash. As per DC Studios co-boss James Gunn, The Flash will work as a soft reboot for the DCU, which will pave the way for the projects recently announced in the DC slate.

In the newly released poster, Barry Allen stands within the Batcave with the front of the Batship hovering over his head. It also appears that The Flash’s suit has undergone a significant change. James Gunn has previously referred to the upcoming film as “probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made."

Check out the poster below:

Check out the teaser poster for The Flash and tune in during the big game for the official trailer. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/CEDjDD3fuC — The Flash (@theFlash) February 10, 2023

The Flash's release delays

The Flash was initially slated for a release sometime in 2022. However, it was delayed several times throughout the year. After Ezra Miller made the headlines following a number of controversies, the film was delayed until June 16, 2023. The first theatrical trailer for The Flash will debut during the Super Bowl on February 12.

As per reports, The Flash is going to open up the doors of the DC Multiverse much in the same way as Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home did.

The Andy Muschietti film is also going to feature Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck’s Batman and Michael Keaton as an older version of Batman. Sasha Calle is also going to debut in the DCU as Supergirl.

Ezra Miller's future as The Flash is under question

While commenting on Ezra Miller’s future as The Flash, via Deadline, DC co-boss Peter Safran revealed that it’s yet to be determined. However, he added Ezra Miller is currently undergoing recovery. Safran further said that he is making tremendous progress, though it’s not yet certain if other future projects will feature him as the Scarlet Speedster.