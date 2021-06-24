'F9' Actor Nathalie Emmanuel Details Her Struggle With Body Image Issues

Hollywood actor Nathalie Emmanuel who is known for her role as Missandei in Game of Thrones and was recently seen in Fast and Furious 9 aka F9 recently recalled her journey of self-love and opened up about how she struggled with body image issues thinking that she was overweight for years until she had a major realization through social media.

Nathalie Emmanuel details struggle with body image issues

Nathalie who graced the cover of the Women's Health magazine for their June/July issue told the publication that she would criticise and pick apart flaws in her body as she was never happy with the way she looked. Shedding light on the same, the Four Weddings and a Funeral actor recalled that an old picture of herself popped up on her Facebook profile as a memory and the first thought that came to her mind was "I look so great!" However, the actor revealed that such was not the case when the picture was actually clicked as during that time she thought that she was overweight and she beat herself up by doing many unnecessary unhealthy things in order to look perfect.

Nathalie on how she changed her view on her body image

The picture was a light bulb moment for her and she realised that wanted to build a positive outlook and change her mindset towards her body. She said that to move away from all the negative self-talk, the actor realised that she had to change how she interacted with exercise and decide what she wants to get from it. She revealed that she adopted a vegan diet and recalled how practising yoga helped her both physically and mentally. The actor shared that she has been practising yoga since she was 18 years old when her struggle with her body image initially began. She further added that her mental health had started deteriorating and that is why she decided to take a yoga class and even now how yoga continues to be instrumental for her overall wellness. The star maintained that her mission now is to strive to be a stronger and better version of herself.

A look at Nathalie Emmanuel's upcoming movies

On the work front, Nathalie is all set to appear in the popular race car franchise Fast and Furious 9. Nathalie Emmanuel in F9 will be reprising her role as Ramsey and will be sharing screen space with other Fast & Furious 9 cast members including Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris among many others. The movie has already released in many parts of the world in May 2021 and is slated to release in the US on Friday, June 25.

Apart from that, the actor has also been roped in to feature in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead prequel titled Army of Thieves which is scheduled to release on Netflix later this year.

IMAGE: NATHALIE EMMANUEL'S INSTAGRAM

