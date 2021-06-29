'F9' Actor Sung Kang Talks About Post-credit Scene And '#JusticeForHan' Campaign

Sung Kang plays the role of Han Lue in the film F9. He recently spoke about the post-credit scene in the movie and opened up about why justice for Han hasn’t been served yet. He shared how he felt when he first time saw the “#JusticeForHan” social media campaign. In his interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Sung said that his now friend Jen, had a vigil for Han, an actual vigil with people and candles.

Sung Kang speaks about the post-credit scene

Sung said that she's a fan of the idea of what Han represents to so many Asians or not, and that it taught him and instilled in him that Fast is no longer hokey. He used to always think of it as a hokey action flick, but within that, there’s so much power to make a difference and truly impact people, he remarked and hence he was totally honoured and that’s when he started taking it seriously, Sung said. Speaking about the post-credit scene of Fast and Furious 9, Sung mentioned that within the story, if people just take away his personal feelings and involvement, then justice hasn’t been served.

He continued that it hasn’t been served because someone that is dear to Han (Gal Gadot’s Gisele) is not here anymore which brings in a question about how is that resolved. He also touched upon what will happen if he finds the man responsible for Luke Evans’ Owen Shaw. Not only this but he also spoke about his favourite car in the Fast franchise and said that it’s the 72 Ford Maverick from Fast 5 and that’s the car that really connected him to Brazil and Brazilian fans because he rebuilt that car. He continued that he had bought another Maverick, and had done a full resto-mod version of it. He added that he connected with a whole community that loves that particular car.

Sharing the trailer, the makers revealed that the action hurtles around the globe from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. "Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before," they said. F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. Fast and Furious 9, of F9: The Fast Saga, released on June 25 and garnered massive love.

