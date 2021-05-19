F9 First Reviews Has Netizens Calling It A "wild Ride" With Some "ridiculousness"

F9: The Fast Saga is the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise. Like many other projects, the film has faced delays in its premiere due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a long halt, the movie has now been released in a few international markets, notable in South Korea, and viewers have shared their thoughts about it.

F9 first reviews out

Fast & Furious 9 release date in Korea was May 19, 2021. As the film arrives in theatres, the reaction to it is also out on social media. Most of F9 first reviews have been positive for the movie. Fans have praised the storyline as it pits the two estranged brothers against each other. However, its out-of-space logic has received criticism. Check out a few reactions below.

More on #F9 - This might be the most self-aware of all the FAST movies. It knows what it is & it knows what its fans want it to be, & it embraces all of it - not just in spectacle, but in character conversations too. Justin Lin brings cohesiveness that ties the series together pic.twitter.com/aOdiMa8vsO — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 18, 2021

As a devout Fast family zealot for 20 years now, #F9 was pure unleaded Joy. In a year of dread it was a nitro boost of glee. In a series that asks WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?! in every opening action sequence, it NEVER stops escalating while maintaining it's own very specific rules pic.twitter.com/uIXRJimYQk — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) May 18, 2021

#F9 is a wild ride. It’s now been hours since seeing it and I found myself giggling at the sheer audacity of a few of the big set pieces and some other stuff. It’ll absolutely make you forget your troubles for a few hours. — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 18, 2021

#F9 (#FastandFurious9):



An insane, action-packed ride that ratchets up the ‘family’ aspect to almost a melodramatic parody. But it’s undeniably fun with heart and great set-pieces if you’re a fan of the series.



It may not be the best entry but it’s the most ridiculous one yet. pic.twitter.com/bEoLmD5tI9 — Faisal Hashmi (@FaisalHashmi) May 19, 2021

#F9 is outrageous & one of the biggest, baddest additions to the Fast family franchise. Anything is possible, there are surprises at every turn, the stunts are at their best, & Tyrese steals the whole god damn show. Everything is over-the-top & I loved every second of it. pic.twitter.com/NVzoCbnovy — Shannon 🎃🍭 (@shannon_mcgrew) May 18, 2021

The envelope is open, and I can now say that #F9 was AMAZING! Justin Lin's return is a high ranking entry, w/ satisfying answers to some important ?'s. The action continues to be pure bonkers adrenaline & the story actually gets some exciting depths. Absolute blockbuster bliss. pic.twitter.com/m5I3xyma7e — Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) May 18, 2021

I saw #F9 , the 9th Fast & Furious film. While I believe many will enjoy this, I did not whatsoever. It’s overly long, convoluted, and so ridiculously over the top that it borders on being insulting rather than fun & entertaining. This franchise has officially run out of gas. pic.twitter.com/q6XLP9NYKG — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) May 18, 2021

My F9 reaction: The Fast movies 4-8 work well because they embrace the ridiculousness. But at some point it's way too much. The couple of moments to of laughs and charm are totally overwhelmed by the eye rolling nonsense. It's the worst FF movie to date. — Giovanni Campea (@johncampea) May 18, 2021

Fast & Furious 9 cast includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and John Cena. Directed by Justin Lin, the screenplay is by him and Daniel Casey, from a story by the duo along with Alfredo Botello. Fast & Furious 9 release date in India is currently set for June 2021.

