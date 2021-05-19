Last Updated:

F9 First Reviews Has Netizens Calling It A "wild Ride" With Some "ridiculousness"

F9: The Fast Saga has released in several international locations and viewers have shared their opinion about the movie. Check out the early reviews and more.

Written By
Shakir Khan
F9

IMAGE: THEFASTSAGA TWITTER


F9: The Fast Saga is the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise. Like many other projects, the film has faced delays in its premiere due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a long halt, the movie has now been released in a few international markets, notable in South Korea, and viewers have shared their thoughts about it. 

F9 first reviews out

Fast & Furious 9 release date in Korea was May 19, 2021. As the film arrives in theatres, the reaction to it is also out on social media. Most of F9 first reviews have been positive for the movie. Fans have praised the storyline as it pits the two estranged brothers against each other. However, its out-of-space logic has received criticism. Check out a few reactions below.

 

Fast & Furious 9 cast includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel,  Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and John Cena. Directed by Justin Lin, the screenplay is by him and Daniel Casey, from a story by the duo along with Alfredo Botello. Fast & Furious 9 release date in India is currently set for June 2021. 

READ | Vin Diesel gives his commitment for 'F9: The Fast Saga' theatrical release

 

IMAGE: THEFASTSAGA TWITTER

READ | 'Fast and Furious 9' director Justin Lin reveals 'F9' to be a beginning of a trilogy
READ | F9 director on Dwayne Johnson & Jason Statham's return to the franchise as Hobbs & Shaw
READ | Vin Diesel thanks fans for showering love on F9 trailer, says 'hope to make you proud'
READ | Vin Diesel feels 'blessed and grateful' as 'F9' 'dominates' Burj Khalifa; watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT