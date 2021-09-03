'F9' Post-Credit Scene Explained; 'Fast & Furious 10' Possible Plot Angles

Fast & Furious 9's release is underway! The 9th instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise was finally released in India yesterday, and fans have been wondering about how the post-credit scene of the film will transpire into the upcoming 10th sequel. F9 sees veteran director Justin Lin returning at the helm, for which he appeared after skipping 2 previous films in the franchise. Here's an explanation for the Fast & Furious 9 post-credit scene -

Fast & Furious 9 post-credit scene: Explained

In the end credits scene which shows Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) and Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) on their way to Tokyo to investigate a postcard received by Vin Diesel's Dom, they discover that Han, who was presumed dead since the 6th film is alive. The revelation was shocking but came with an explanation, where Han informs the duo that Mr Nobody, played by Kurt Russell, had recruited him at the time and was responsible for his faked death.

He also tells us that he's been living under the radar ever since, protecting Anna Sawai's Elle, who was a target in one of his operations. The credit scene then features a man in a grey hoodie training with a "human punching bag," which is literally a human inside the bag. The man turns out to be Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw from Hobbs & Shaw, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious.

Soon enough, after some gruesome punching, he stops and allows the person inside the bag to breathe. The man pleads with Shaw, telling him that he's willing to disclose the "plans," but it turns out that Shaw already has them and is holding them in his hand. We then find out that he's been beating the man for "practice" after which he goes on to say "How else do you think I stay in such good shape?"

We then see a knock, on Shaw's door, which he opens to see Han. Based on the look on his face, it looks like Han was the last person he expected to walk through his door while munching on some snacks, something he usually does in previous Fast & Furious films. The screen then goes black, and viewers are left with a cliffhanger. While we have no idea if this reunion will go well or not, we do know that Fast & Furious 10 is slated for an April 2023 release date.

IMAGE - FAST & FURIOUS INSTA