F9 Releases Animated Poster Ahead Of Trailer Release, Shows Han As Part Of The Crew

A new trailer for the forthcoming action film F9 will be available tomorrow, according to the official F9 Twitter account. The announcement is accompanied by a series of animated posters showcasing all of our favourite Fast and Furious characters that will feature in the franchise's ninth sequel. What is most surprising is that Han is also seen as part of the poster making people ask the question, Did Han really die in Fast and Furious?

Is Han really dead?

Each of the animated posters features one of F9's main characters posing in front of one of the franchise's iconic cars. It's a brief glimpse that doesn't disclose much about the plot of the film, but it's enough to get fans excited for the sequel, particularly after F9 was once again delayed due to the pandemic. Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Tej Parker (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges), Jakob Toretto (John Cena), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), Megan Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), and Han Lue (Sung Kang). are among the actors featured in the animated posters.

Of course, the biggest surprise is Kang's Han Seoul-Oh's reappearance in the ninth movie, despite the fact that he was ostensibly killed off (he also had a funeral). Kang couldn't imagine it either when speaking with Empire, but he wasn't about to give up the chance. The actor said that while he was surprised he was also really happy to be back. He said that even though a person was killed multiple times in the Fast and Furious movies he could actually keep coming back in the films which he thought was absolutely crazy.

When Dom's long-lost brother, Jakob, becomes a foreign threat, F9 will once again place the family at the core of the action. Cena will not be the only antagonist in F9; Charlize Theron will reprise her role as Cypher, the main villain from the previous film in the series, The Fate of the Furious. According to the movie's summary, Jakob and Cypher are working together to take down Dom's gang, but we'll learn more about F9's premise when the new trailer drops tomorrow.

After turning the franchise into a global blockbuster with Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6, Justin Lin is returning as the director of F9. Lin is also expected to direct the franchise's rumoured final two films after F9. If there are no more delays, F9's release in the theatres is slated for June 25, 2021.