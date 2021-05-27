F9 Soundtrack Features Rappers Like ASAP Rocky, Pop Smoke & Offset; Will Have 14 Tracks

The ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise released recently in Hong Kong and South Korea on May 19, 2021, and garnered a positive response from fans and audiences. While millions of people are still waiting for the film to hit screens on June 25, the action movie's star-studded soundtrack has been revealed and it features some of the biggest names from the Hollywood rap world. It is being reported that the upcoming album will consist of 14 tracks in total.

F9 Soundtrack

According to a report by Complex, the stacked tracklist for the film’s upcoming soundtrack has been released. The album features singers like ASAP Rocky, Jack Harlow, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Offset, Rico Nasty, RZA, Trippie Redd, and Ty Dolla Sign, among many more. One song from the film would see Don Toliver, Lil Durk, and Latto team up, while another track will have Skepta, Pop Smoke, Rocky, Juicy J, and Project Pat come together. The names of the tracks in the flick include Fast Lane, Lane Switcha, Hit Em Hard, I Won, Rapido, Breathe, Real, Bussin Bussin, Furiosa, Ride Da Night, Speed It Up, Mala among others.

More about Fast and the Furious movie

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 boasts of an ensemble cast including Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, Charlie Theron, and Lucas Black. Stephen F. Windon helmed the cinematography of the film whereas Brian Tyler composed the music of the movie. The plot of the action movie revolves around Dominic Toretto and his crew, who come together to beat the most skilled assassin, Dominic’s forsaken brother Jakob. Jakob is working with an old enemy Cipher who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic and his team. The film will center around the reconciliation of brothers and fighting a common enemy.

According to a report by Variety, the movie was released in some countries last week, before its theatrical release in America. These overseas markets include China, Korea, Hong Kong, Middle East, etc. Fast & Furious 9 earned $162.4 million in its eight overseas markets. It will be releasing in North America on June 25 and in 60 other overseas markets.

Image - Fast and Furious 9 Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.