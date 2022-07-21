Last Updated:

'F9: The Fast Saga' OTT Release In India; Here's When & Where To Watch Vin Diesel-starrer

The most recent entry in Vin Diesel's spectacular action series, Fast & Furious, F9: The Fast Saga, will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Written By
Digital Desk
F9

Image: AP


The most recent entry in Vin Diesel's spectacular action series, Fast & Furious, F9: The Fast Saga, will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The film will star Vin Diesel, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris Bridges, Chris and Sung Kang in crucial roles. 

F9: The Fast Saga is directed by Justin Lin and is a part of Prime Video's Prime Day 2022 line-up that also includes several other original series and blockbuster movies across multiple languages, in addition to attractive discounts from partners through Prime Video Channels.

When and where to watch F9: The Fast Saga 

The Prime members in India can watch F9: The Fast Saga from July 21 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Starring Vin Diesel, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson & Michelle Rodriguez, the high-octane gripping thriller showcases enthralling action sequences from across the globe including London, Tokyo, Central America, Edinburgh, Azerbaijan, and Tbilisi. The story leads back to Dominic Toretto who is forced to put his retirement on hold when Cipher, the dangerous cyberterrorist, escapes with the help of Jakob, Dominic's estranged brother who is an international terrorist.

READ | Jason Momoa to accompany Vin Diesel in 'Fast and Furious 10'; Details inside

With Vin Diesel returning for another thunderous adventure of the Fast & Furious franchise, F9: The Fast Saga comes as an exhilarating fast-paced action film that will leave audiences at the edge of their seats. Witness the spectacle unfold on your home or mobile screens!

READ | After Jason Momoa, 'Suicide Squad' star Daniela Melchior joins 'Fast and Furious 10' cast

(Disclaimer: This story is a press release; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

READ | Netflix halts Will Smith's 'Fast and Loose' project after latter's feud with Chris Rock
READ | Jason Momoa teases his character in 'Fast and Furious 10'; 'He's ornery & misunderstood'
READ | Brie Larson comes onboard 'Fast and Furious 10'; Vin Diesel says 'welcome to the family'
First Published:
COMMENT