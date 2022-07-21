'F9: The Fast Saga' OTT Release In India; Here's When & Where To Watch Vin Diesel-starrer

The most recent entry in Vin Diesel's spectacular action series, Fast & Furious, F9: The Fast Saga, will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The film will star Vin Diesel, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris Bridges, Chris and Sung Kang in crucial roles.

F9: The Fast Saga is directed by Justin Lin and is a part of Prime Video's Prime Day 2022 line-up that also includes several other original series and blockbuster movies across multiple languages, in addition to attractive discounts from partners through Prime Video Channels.

When and where to watch F9: The Fast Saga

The Prime members in India can watch F9: The Fast Saga from July 21 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Starring Vin Diesel, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson & Michelle Rodriguez, the high-octane gripping thriller showcases enthralling action sequences from across the globe including London, Tokyo, Central America, Edinburgh, Azerbaijan, and Tbilisi. The story leads back to Dominic Toretto who is forced to put his retirement on hold when Cipher, the dangerous cyberterrorist, escapes with the help of Jakob, Dominic's estranged brother who is an international terrorist.

With Vin Diesel returning for another thunderous adventure of the Fast & Furious franchise, F9: The Fast Saga comes as an exhilarating fast-paced action film that will leave audiences at the edge of their seats. Witness the spectacle unfold on your home or mobile screens!

(Disclaimer: This story is a press release; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)