F9's Jordana Brewster Recalls The Time She Was Asked To Lose Weight For Film Roles

Jordana Brewster movies, including the ones that are a part of the Fast & Furious Saga, have seen her showcase her acting mettle time and again and has been praised by critics and viewers from across the globe. But, she remembers the time when the western entertainment industry was more appearance-conscious than it is right now. It is something that she quite recently looked back on while conversing with the officials at The Hollywood Reporter. In addition to the same, Jordana Brewster, aka the Fast Saga's Mia Toretto-Connor, also recounted the effect that it had on her mentally. Read on to know more.

Jordana Brewster on being asked to lose weight for parts:

Jordana Brewster, while looking back at the era when the shape and figure of a woman were of supreme importance to the magazine world, she has been quoted saying something on the lines of always being conscious about how her stomach or her bum would look like. While adding to it, the star even revealed that ten years ago was what she called the "MAXIM era" or the "FHM era". In addition to the same, she described the whole obsession with the appearance of a character as "a waste of energy" as she opined that most of an actor's focus, due to the same, gets diverted to how one looks, instead of the character and the craft. In addition to catching Jordana Brewster in Fast & Furious 9, she will also be seen in a film known as The Integrity of Joseph Chambers which will be released in select regions of the world.

About Fast & Furious 9:

The upcoming instalment will see family tensions run high as Dom's estranged brother, Yakob Toretto (John Cena) makes an appearance out of nowhere. Joining the Fast 9 cast is Cardi B, who, as per herself, is playing a character who has a long history with Dominic Toretto. As far as Fast 9's release plans are concerned, the film is about to hit theatres in certain regions of the country, while some of the cinema screens are yet to open, owing to the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic. More information regarding it all will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

