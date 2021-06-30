F9's Jordana Brewster Thinks That Paul Walker's Daughter Should Be Made Part Of The Series

F9 star Jordana Brewster, who has been playing the part of Mia Toretto ever since the first chapter of the film franchise hit theatres, has expressed her desire to see the late Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow play a character or be involved in at least one of the two forthcoming Fast and Furious finale sequels in some capacity. It so happened that during a conversation with the officials at Access Hollywood, the F9 cast member implied that she is of the opinion that the inclusion of Meadow into the cast list of future Fast films would be a “natural” as well as a “cool” progression. Some of the reasons why Brewster thinks of the same as a good proposition is because the cast has known Meadow from the time she was a toddler. Additionally, she has been seen in all of the premiere red carpet events of the Fast and Furious films which have featured her late father’s character, Brian O’Connor posthumously.

A little about Jordana Brewster's connection to Paul Walker & his on-screen character:

Mia Toretto, the character played by Jordana Brewster in Fast and Furious films, at first was portrayed as Biran O'Connor's love interest in the initial Fast and Furious films. As the years passed, the two eventually started a family. Paul Walker's untimely passing caused the makers of Fast & Furious 7 to rewrite the direction taken by his character in the film. As a result of the same, F7 became somewhat of a farewell film for the late star. However, the makers of the films that followed have constantly implied that Brian O'Connor is very much alive in the universe of the films but has left the criminal life for good.

About Fast & Furious 9:

The recently-released ninth chapter of the Fast & Furious franchise sees family tensions run high as Dom's estranged brother, Jakob Toretto (John Cena) makes an appearance out of nowhere. In addition to Cena, the franchise has found yet another new cast member in American rapper Cardi B. As far as Fast & Furious 9 release date is concerned, the film has already been released in certain parts of the world, while some regions are yet to open up, owing to the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic. More information regarding it all will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

F9 trailer:

