Fahadh Faasil Is Excited To Work With His Father Fazil After 18 Years Since His Debut

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil is all set to appear in the survival thriller film Malayankunju alongside Rajisha Vijayan. The film is a special project for Fahadh since he is collaborating with his father Fazil after 18 long years, who has served as a director and producer for the film. Fahadh had made his acting debut with his father's film, Kaiyethum Doorath in 2002 which was a box office failure and after that Fahadh went to the United States for 5 years to pursue his studies. Elated about working with his father again, Fahadh expressed his excitement in a recent interview.

Fahadh Faasil is excited to work with his father after 18 years

In an interview with Spotboye, Fahadh affectionately said that he was doing the film Malayankinju produced by his father. He said his father had also produced the film that launched him as an actor and now he was collaborating with him after 18 long years. When asked about the plot of the film Fahadh said that he did not want to talk about the story until the first teaser of the film comes out. He said once again he was doing a subject he has not touched before and he found that very interesting. He revealed the film is based on a real-life accident and the filming with be completed in July. He said that the team is looking forward to a theatrical release around August-September this year.

Fahadh Faasil recently starred in two films Irul and Joji which released within a week last month. While the critics raved about his role in Joji, inspired by Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth, Irul did not do so well. Talking about the same in the interview, he admitted Irul did not turn out the way they had planned and many things went wrong. He added that there was still a section of the target audience that liked it.

A look at Fahadh Faasil's movies

Fahadh Faasil has appeared in over 40 films so far. After starring in a handful of Malayalam films in supporting roles and short films, he gained recognition for his role as Arjun in the thriller film, Chaappa Kurishu in 2011 for which he earned his first Kerala State Film award under the Second Best Actor category. In 2012, he achieved critical acclaim for his roles as Dr. Arin Kumar in Diamond Necklace and Cyril in 22 Female Kottayam and he bagged his first Filmfare Award under 'Best Actor' category for the latter. In 2014 he starred in the coming-of-age film Banglore Days which is one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. His other popular films include Annayum Rassoolam, Amen, North 24 Kaatham, Varathan, among several others.

IMAGE: FAHADH FAASIL'S INSTAGRAM

