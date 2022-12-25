Faithless Lead Vocalist Maxi Jazz Passes Away At Age Of 65; Fans Mourn

The lead singer in the British electronic music group named 'Faithless', Maxi Jazz passed away at the early age of 65 on December 23 (night).

According to a US-based entertainment outlet Deadline, Jazz formed Faithless in 1995, along with Rollo Armstrong, Jamie Catto, and Sister Bliss, reported ANI. Jazz has been the lead vocalist in the band from 1995 to 2011 and again in 2015. The news was announced by the Faithless band through the official Twitter account. The band took it to Twitter where they shared his picture and wrote a series of tweets.

Faithless band mourns and remembers Maxi Jazz

The Faithless band wrote, "We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully in his sleep last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and a message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible."

The message continued to the second tweet where they praised him and called him a genius. " A brilliant lyricist, DJ, Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius," read the tweet message. Further, the band said that it was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.

"Rest in peace dearest Max. 1957 - 2022," read the tweet on Faithless band Twitter account.

The band thanked all the fans for their support and love in the tweet and wrote, "Thank you Faithless family for all the love you showed us over the years. Please look after each other, y'hear ?? as Max would always say."

There was a huge response and tributes to the tweet with likes and messages from Twitteratis. Some wrote, "RIP Maxi" and some called him an 'a true legend' and 'an icon'.

Faithless band member, Sister Bliss also shared her grief through the social media platform, Twitter, with a photo of Jazz and wrote, "Maxi Jazz 1957 - 2022. We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night. Sending love to all of you who shared our musical journey. Look after each other y’hear."