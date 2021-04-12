Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Daniel Bruhl Believes That Fans Will Root For Zemo

The new episodes of the show Falcon and the Winter Soldier have brought a new arc to the character of Baron Zemo. Zemo played the role of antagonist in the 2016 movie Captain America: Civil War. However, in the current episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Zemo is playing the role of a temporary companion for Bucky and Falcon. Daniel Bruhl who plays the role of Zemo in a recent interview said that fans will join the team of Zemo by the time the show ends.

Daniel Bruhl believes fans will be rooting for his character by the end of the show

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Daniel Bruhl who plays the character of Zemo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe said that the fans will start empathizing with the character of Zemo by the end of the show. The actor added that he likes Kevin Feige's interpretation of Zemo which is not cliché or one-dimensional. More to the point, he said that Zemo isn't an evil guy who does creepy stuff for no reason. He added that the character of Zemo has a very human-like motivation and although he doesn't agree with the radical methods of Zemo, still he kind of empathizes with him. Furthermore, he said that the ambiguity behind Zemo's background is very well-established and no one can totally dislike him.

Moving on, the actor revealed that the show is going to have a lot of interesting twists and turns. He also added that he won't say anything about the character in order to save himself from giving out any spoilers. In the end, Daniel Bruhl praised the concept of the show and assured that fans will be thrilled to watch the end of the show.

For the unversed, the character of Zemo has done a lot of evil deeds since his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War. He assassinated T'Chaka of Wakanda, manipulated Bucky Barnes, and even caused the Avengers to fight among themselves. In Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the arc of Zemo has been twisted where he is helping Falcon and Bucky to trace the movements of Karli, who is the leader of Flag Smashers. In the previous episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Zemo also helped Falcon and Bucky to find the origin of serum used by the Super Soldiers of the Flag Smashers.

Source: Daniel Bruhl's Instagram