Falcon And The Winter Soldier Trailer Leaves Netizens Overwhelmed, Excited & Intrigued

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is all set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar. The final trailer of the upcoming series dropped earlier today on various social media platforms. The final trailer looks powerful and has stirred a storm among the netizens who flooded Twitter and Youtube comments sections with their reactions about the trailer.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier Trailer

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu ahead of its season’s premiere. The two-minute-long video shows a post Avengers: Endgame setting and how the titular characters in the series will be living. The trailer sees Sam (Mackie) speaking the iconic dialogue, “It feels like it belongs to someone else”, that was spoken at the end of the Avengers Endgame movie.

Soon Bucky (stan) is heard saying, “That shield represents a lot of things to a lot of people”. He further says in the background, “Symbols are nothing without the men and women that give them meaning”. The two characters will team up to “inspire” the public again. Watch the trailer of the same below:

Netizens react

As soon as the trailer released on various platforms of social media, fans of MCU flocked to social media to express their opinions about the trailer. Several fans mentioned on the social media profile that they loved watching the trailer and that the actors in it are looking great. Moreover, many other fans sent the team much love and wished the cast luck for the release. Many other fans were overwhelmed seeing the trailer and intrigued about the upcoming series. Check out some of the tweets by the netizens about the trailer below.

Image credits: Youtube comments on the trailer

So is falcon the new captain America? — lil (@littleRodSa) March 15, 2021

omg so true bestie pic.twitter.com/L1sbR7GEv7 — ranz | tfatws era (@thorsgaIaxy) March 15, 2021

Bucky catch the knife, Sam acrobatic shield throw, Sharon kick-ass really good and the Red head run like some super soldiers ðŸ˜²ðŸ˜²ðŸ˜² Okay this is gonna be good ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ — Kinnikuman (@MochammadIslam) March 15, 2021

This is gonna fill the giant wandavision shaped hole in my heart pic.twitter.com/OmP19Ev2ls — Agatha Thee Harkness (@JourneyOfTheMan) March 15, 2021

Wake me up when it's Friday. pic.twitter.com/X6kcj8mwIP — Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) March 15, 2021

SAMUEL WILSON !!!!!!!!!! BUCKY BARNES ?!1!1!1! SHARON CARTER !!!!!!!1!1!!1! pic.twitter.com/ulBtMKivml — taty (@wingedbarnes) March 15, 2021

im so excited but im also scared pic.twitter.com/nYOg6h9nUM — s. | mcu stan era (@folkloreloki) March 15, 2021

Omg ðŸ˜± finally — å°æ˜­ (@brightskitten) March 16, 2021

we’ve never seen Sam do stunts like this i’m SO happy he’s getting a chance to shine - as he should. — Madi ðŸ§šðŸ½ (@petitelilthing) March 15, 2021

Falcon and the Winter Soldier release date in India

The show will release on March 19, 2021. The show will be available to stream on Disney + networks and in India, it can be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Upcoming Marvel movies

On another note, Feign revealed to the media portal that there is no plan yet for a new season of WandaVision. Reportedly, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will be seen straight in the feature film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He even told the portal that Scarlet will encounter big bad villain Mephisto, who will appear in Doctor Strange 2.

