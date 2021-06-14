Falcon And The Winter Soldier's Anthony Mackie Wanted To Add THIS Line To Finale Speech

Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie recently reviewed that the latest MCU Mini-series was almost about to have a Trump slogan from 2016 "Make America great again!" He recently put out a statement to Variety, in which he revealed that he wanted his Captain America to be more progressive and so on the show he suggested the makers add this slogan at the end of his fiery speech in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale.

While the actor made the suggestion and it reached the makers, they decided against using it. Mackie did not divulge why it was cut out of the speech but he did say that he wanted his Captain America to be more progressive and inclusive. In his statement, he seemed to say the American people need to come together to heal themselves and become better as last year saw the Black Lives Matter protests as well as several killings of Asians in the country.

For the uninitiated, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson takes over as the new Captain America in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale episode. In this episode, Sam Wilson's speech actually reflects on the political events that took place in the year 2020 in America. As is true of every Captain America film, this mini-series too contains action but also politics. The series openly depicted the reality of the way America handles its refugees, its non-white citizens and the racism in the country.

In the Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes, Falcon teams up with the Winter Soldier as they embark on a mission to stop a highly political terrorist group the Flag Slashers. During their mission, the two men bond and become great friends. By the end of the show, Falcon steps into Steve Rogers' shoes and becomes the next Captain America and Bucky makes peace with his past and accepts it.

Reportedly, Anthony Mackie was a bit nervous about the show and did not think it would get such a positive response. He now allegedly said that he wants to play Captain America for the next 20 years! This show is part of phase four of the Marvel movies and films. Two other mini-series from this phase include WandaVision and Loki. Watch the Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes on Disney + Hostar website.

