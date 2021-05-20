'Fame' Cast: Check Out The Details About The Actors Of This Musical-drama Movie

Fame is an updated version of the 1980’s classic movie of the same name. The film is centred around the students of the New York Academy of Performing Arts. Actors like Kelsey Grammar and Bebe Neuwirth are a part of this 2009 musical drama film. Read on to know about the Fame cast and their work credits.

Kelsey Grammar as Martin Cranston

Kelsey Grammar plays the role of the teacher in Alan Parker’s version of the movie Fame. Kelsey is known for playing crucial roles in projects like Cheers, Frasier, The Expendables 3, and Grand Isle. He even played pivotal roles in movies like Wizards, Money Plane, and Carol’s Second Act.

Bebe Neuwirth as Ms. Kraft

Bebe Neuwirth also plays the role of the teacher in the movie Fame. She has been a part of some popular movies like Jumanji, How to Lose A Guy In 10 Days, and Summer of Sam. She was last seen playing the role of Vanessa in the movie Modern Persuasion.

Megan Mullally as Ms. Fran Rowan

Megan Mullally plays the role of a teacher in 2009’s Fame. She is known for her work in shows like Will & Grace, Parks and Recreation, and Bob’s Burgers. She even played crucial roles in projects like Why Him?, The Kings of Summer, and The Disaster Artist.

Kay Panabaker as Jenny Garrison

Kay Panabaker plays the role of student Jenny in the movie. Kay has been a part of shows like Summerland, CSI: Crime Scene Investigations, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Kay has even played roles in movies like Nancy Drew, Cyberbully, and Little Birds.

Walter Perez as Victor Tavares

Walter Perez also plays the role of a student named Victor in the movie Fame. Walter has played pivotal roles in projects like Detention, Prime Suspect, Born to Race, and several others. He was last seen in the show 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Asher Monroe as Marco

Asher Monroe plays the role of Marco in the movie Fame. He has been a part of some amazing projects like The Mentalist, Book of Love, and Parenthood. He even played an important role in the movie Eight One Eight and Medium.

