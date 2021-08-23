Fan Creates Working 'Simpsons TV' That Plays First 11 Seasons Without Internet

A fan of the adult animated sitcom The Simpsons created an incredible working replica of the Simpsons TV set. The TV set plays the first 11 seasons of the show without any internet connection. The maker of the TV set first shared the post on Reddit which blew up. The same post was later shared by another user on Twitter.

A Redditor has 3D printed a working replica of the Simpsons’ TV set.



It plays the first 11 seasons at random. The knobs work too!



“Inside is a raspberry pi zero with a 32gb and card. The Pi is connected to a 640x480 tft display. The Pi is running Jessie Lite” pic.twitter.com/LSAJbrygD5 — Jackie✨ (@hackingbutlegal) August 23, 2021

A Twitter user brought the classic Simpsons screen to the screens as they shared a Reddit post that details the inner workings of the incredible replica, designed and printed by user 'u/buba447'. The video shows how the TV sets worked and also explained how it was made. User 'u/buba447' on Reddit explained how they designed this incredible model. They wrote, "For anyone curious about the tech side: Inside is a raspberry pi zero with a 32Gb and card. The pi is connected to a 640x480 TFT display."

They further explained, " The Pi is running Jessie Lite. The episodes were all compressed specifically for the screen and loaded onto the SD card. When the pi is powered up, through the USB port on the back of the tv, it starts playing episodes at random. When one episode ends the next is randomly selected. The top button is wired up to GPIO and turns the screen on and off while also muting the volume. The bottom is a POT that is connected to the speaker inside. I designed the TV and parts in Fusion 360 and printed on an ender 3 pro."

More about The Simpsons

The Simpsons is an American adult animated sitcom created by Matt Groening. The series is a satirical depiction of American life, epitomized by the Simpson family, which consists of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. The show is set in the fictional town of Springfield and parodies American culture and society, television, and the human condition. The series first debuted in 1989 and is the longest-running American animated series, a longest-running American sitcom, and the longest-running American scripted primetime television series. It has won dozens of awards since it debuted as a series, including 34 Primetime Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, and 2 Peabody Awards.

Image: @hackingbutlegal Twitter and Simpsons Instagram