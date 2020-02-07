Movies and television shows often create a space where viewers cannot help but be transported into a different world. Movies usually take the risk of experimenting or going overboard and at times this risk pans out well, but sometimes it does not. However, due to the time crunch for movies, the directors and makers do not get to fully explore the world they are creating. TV shows have seasons and can, therefore, be explored further. Here are some popular films which fans would love to watch as a TV series.

Fan favourite movies that would be quite appealing as TV shows

The Notebook

The Notebook is a subject of an ongoing debate on whether the book is better or the film. However, one thing fans over the Internet have agreed upon is that the film would do extremely well if it were to be released as a TV series. The film upon its release did well and was a huge hit at the box office. However, fans have expressed their hope to explore the primary characters further and to also watch the budding romance evolve with time.

Forrest Gump

The fact that Forrest Gump was originally based on a book still surprises movie fans to this day. However, those who watched the film loved the portrayal of the characters and felt a sense of empathy and joy towards Forrest played by Tom Hanks. However, as per the book, the film only managed to highlight some of the major aspects of the life of Forrest. If this classic were to get a TV series, fans have accepted that it would not only have a good run but would also be capable of competing with several TV shows running right now.

The Twilight Saga

The modern-day ideals of romance and love portrayed in the film would be apt if the Twilight were to release on OTT platforms, according to some fans. The film received mixed reviews from fans despite winning several accolades. The films were quite immersive; however watching the story as a TV series would probably lead to more success rate, according to netizens.

The Harry Potter Series

The entire Harry Potter series is based on the three prime characters and the conflicts they face. However, as per the books, there are several scopes to explore the characters of the ones that helped and aided Harry. Besides them, the antagonists too have a rich backstory which, due to creative reasons, could not fit in the films. However, a TV series would mean a better build-up for each character and this would make for a better and impactful ending.

Jurassic Park Series

Ever since the release of Jurassic Park, the genre of monster thrillers got a much-deserved push. Following in its footsteps were films like Jaws, Godzilla, etc. The recent Jurassic movies too have been doing comparatively well and therefore fans over the Internet have wondered how the series would do as a TV show. The episodes would most likely have ample cliff hangers and loads of thrill.

The Chronicles Of Narnia

The Narnia series in the movies started off well and was praised by fans and critics. The idea of animals and humans co-existing wasn't new but it served a unique purpose in the series, making it more endearing. However, fans never knew about the events that happened after the protagonists grew up, once they were ordained as kings and queens. The prime characters were quite young when they were bestowed with this honour, hence a series shedding light on this subject would be a topic of interest for most fans.

