Fans Express Concern Over Kanye West's Mental Health After His Eccentric Twitter Meltdown

Recently, Kanye West took to his Twitter handle and posted a series of alarming tweets, which has got fans ‘concerned’ about his mental stability. In his now-deleted tweets, Kanye West accused his wife Kim Kardashian West and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to ‘lock him up with a doctor’. The singer, who reportedly has bipolar disorder, compared himself to Nelson Mandela and remarked that he might be locked-up just like him and fans will ‘know the reason soon’.

He also compared himself to the lead character from Get Out, who discovers shocking truths about his fiancé’s family after getting engaged. Soon after Kanye West posted the tweets, fans expressed their concerns about the singer’s ill-health and asked trolls to act sensitively on social media. Take a look at how fans reacted to West’s bizarre Twitter rant:

Fans advise Kanye to focus on mental health

To everyone memeing Kanye right now, this is not cool. I’m not even a Kanye fan, but he’s obviously in serious emotional distress whether it’s mental illness or not, doesn’t matter. The sad part is, the same people will call themselves fans tomorrow. The internet sucks :( — Goose Wayne (@GooseWayneTV) July 21, 2020

Mental health first DONT take that for granted. Gn Ye hope you feel better — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) July 21, 2020

whatever kanye is going through isn't a joke so stop exploiting it for some stupid likes.. the dude is having a full on manic episode and you're here searching for 'clout' — farida🏳️ (@ridaahmx) July 21, 2020

Kanye i need you to understand that We are ALL in spiritual warfare right now. Those of us in the remnant are feeling serious oppression. Especially in the mind. But i need you to fight. Back away from EVERYTHING and find truth in the word. You need to use the sword of the spirit — illsingyo_drawzoff (@BenderWhitney) July 21, 2020

I would get away from social media man and just soak in the presence of Jesus. praying for you, love you ❤️ — Danté Lee (@whoknowsdante) July 21, 2020

Kanye's battle with bipolar disorder

Recently, a report published in a leading news daily claimed that the rapper is suffering from bipolar disorder. The report further adds that Kanye has been doing well for a long time, however, he has been having his episodes once again and is currently ‘struggling’. Kanye has reportedly suffered both manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder in the past.

The report also states that Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian West, who is currently in Los Angeles with their four kids, is "worried" about her husband's behaviour and it is super stressful for Kim, as Kanye's behaviour is ‘very unpredictable’ when he experiences the episodes. Reportedly, Kanye West’s episodes last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal. If the reports are to be believed, Kanye was admitted to a hospital, in 2016 for a 'psychiatric emergency', which led to the cancellation of his Saint Pablo Tour.

