Fans Freak-out As Tom Hardy Talks About Possible Crossover With Tom Holland's Spider-Man

As Tom Hardy gears up for the release of his upcoming movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage, he answered one of the most asked questions of 'Will there be a Venom crossover with Spider-Man?.' Although both the characters were created by Marvel, Venom and web-slinger Peter Parker belong to two separate movie studios-Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. Hardy talked about a possible crossover of the two fan favourite characters and said "don't see why it couldn't be."Fans of the franchise freaked out as soon as Hardy's comments about a possible crossover went out.

Tom Hardy in an interview with Esquire talked about the possibility of a crossover between Venom and Tom Holland's Spider-Man. He said, "Obviously, that's a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that." He further said that if both sides were willing to ahead with the project it would be great and he doesn't understand why it cant be done. He said "Should both sides be willing, and it is beneficial to both sides, I don't see why it couldn't be. I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what's right in business."

Fans took to Twitter and left their reactions. Here are some of them-

WE NEED A TOM HARDY AND TOM HOLLAND #Venom and #SpiderMan MOVIE ASAP‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/vbgXTC4hWx — 𝙕𝙖𝙘𝙝🦦 (@NewEraZach_) August 11, 2021

Recently President Of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige also hinted at a possible crossover between the two characters. In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Feige said "I don't want to, obviously, talk about rumours or speculation on what could happen, what couldn't happen as it relates to any characters Marvel Studios hasn't brought to the screen yet. But, I will say what I've always said, which is, having been at Marvel for over 20 years, I wouldn't dismiss anything. I wouldn't rule anything out. When, and how, and where, remains to be seen. It could be, any rumour that you read online, it could happen anytime between tomorrow and never."

Meanwhile the trailer of Venom: Let There Be Carnage was recently released by Sony. The movie features Tom Hardy returning to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel's most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage. Take a look at the trailer below.

