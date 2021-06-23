Fans Hail Kristen Bell's Beautiful Voice As She Drops Video Of Herself Singing

Actor Kristen Bell, who is well-known for portraying the lead role of Eleanor Shellstrop in the sitcom The Good Place, has recently made a big announcement. She posted a video of her singing, while playing the piano, and sharing that her podcast is releasing on June 23. Read on to know more about it.

Kristen Bell uploaded a video where she is singing motivational lyrics while playing the piano. At the end of the video, actor Monica Padman steps out from behind her and hits a gong. With this video of her singing, Kristen Bell made the announcement of her podcast with Monica Padman, which is titled Shattered Glass. Her caption reads, “Shattered Glass. Tomorrow. All platforms.” Take a look at the post from Kristen Bell's Instagram here:

Reactions to her singing

Among Kristen Bell's photos and videos in recent times, this video of her singing has gotten the most attention. As of June 23, a few hours after she posted the video, it has crossed 1.1 million views on Instagram. Just as Kristen Bell uploaded the video of her singing, her friends and fans flooded the comment section of her post. They expressed their love for her voice, complimenting it, and also wrote about Monica Padman’s surprise entry. Here are some of the comments from Kristen Bell’s post:

About Shattered Glass

The Shattered Glass podcast is a ten-episode podcast that will be hosted by Kristen Bell and Monica Padman. The podcast is produced under the Armchair Expert podcast, which is hosted by Dax Shepherd and Monica Padman. In Shattered Glass, Kristen and Monica will talk about the achievements of women over the years in different fields, and the challenges they have faced.



Kristen Bell’s work front

Kristen Bell is most prominently known for The Good Place and for voicing the character of Anna in Disney’s Frozen film franchise. Her last film was Frozen 2 in 2019. She will next be seen in the films Molly and the Moon and Queenpins. The release date of either of the films has not yet been announced. Kristen Bell will also reprise her voice role as the Gossip Girl (narrator) in the 2021 show Gossip Girl.

IMAGE: AP NEWS

