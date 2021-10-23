Fans Say Vin Diesel Walking Paul’s Daughter Down The Aisle 'Is The Best Thing On Internet'

In a scenario of fiction meets reality, actor Vin Diesel stayed true to his character Dominic Toretto's virtue of 'I don't have friends. I got family' as he walked down his late co-star Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle at her wedding. The Fast & Furious actors were more than just co-stars as they have demonstrated on multiple occasions and more so, after the death of Walker in 2013 in a fatal car accident. Recently, his 22-year-old daughter got married and sure enough, Diesel was there to step up in Walker's place at the ceremony.

Images from the wedding shared by Meadow were quick to spread like wildfire with congratulations pouring in from every corner. Fans of the actor sent their blessings to the young bride. However, a particular picture from the ceremony had every Fast & Furious fan in tears of joy and pride. It was not long before the picture was declared 'the best thing on the internet' by a vast majority.

Fast & Furious fans react to Vin Deisel walking Paul's daughter down the aisle

Meadow Walker took to her Instagram on October 22 to share a glimpse into her fairytale wedding where Vin Diesel was seen happily walking her down the aisle, a special act traditionally carried out by fathers. As soon as the pictures hit the internet, fans got emotional to see Vin stepping in Paul's place as they reminded fans of 'brothers forever' as one fan wrote, ''Oh my God. Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker's daughter Meadow down the aisle at her wedding I'm never recovering from how sweet that is. Brothers forever. I'm just.''

#VinDiesel #MeadowWalker



Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle on her wedding.



Family memes can be Funny but He is a Family Man not only in Movies but in Reality. pic.twitter.com/ARmgQnYvmL — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) October 23, 2021

@vindiesel walking late Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle on her wedding day is content I'm here for. 👍

Restore my faith on friendship 💖 pic.twitter.com/C7ZysyUCHS — Batooni Bibi🇵🇰 (@BaatonKiPitaari) October 23, 2021

This is sweetest thing on internet



Vin Diesel walking down Paul Walker's daughter pic.twitter.com/MugrmEQ2j8 — Deven (@humanhumein) October 23, 2021

Many fans believed that the picture was the 'best thing they saw on the internet' as one user tweeted, ''Vin Diesel walking Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker down the aisle at her wedding ceremony is the best thing I saw today, so far.'' Several reactions were filled with emotion as one user believed that 'Paul was smiling so big from above'.

Who says a film doesn't come to life :) @vindiesel meant in real life that, he doesn't have friends he got a family!

He walked down late Paul Walker's daughter on her marriage today... pic.twitter.com/0L6mswLODe — Shasha🇮🇳 (@shasha_1402) October 23, 2021

Vin Diesel really walked Meadow Walker (Paul Walker’s daughter) down the aisle on her wedding day.



I just know Paul was smiling so big from above 💕 pic.twitter.com/ZGktn6U3UK — ~Brittany~ (@teenwolfhuman) October 23, 2021

Vin Diesel walking Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker down the aisle at her wedding ceremony is the best thing I saw today, so far. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/TtyRop20sw — I S A M A ✨🇱🇰 (@i_s_a_m_a_) October 23, 2021

Oh my God. Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker's daughter Meadow down the aisle at her wedding 😭😭😭 I'm never recovering from how sweet that is. Brothers forever. I'm just- pic.twitter.com/YLNXwDjBUp — 👻 (@_monalisavito) October 22, 2021

More on Paul Walker and Vin Diesel

The 54-year-old actor worked with the late actor in six movies and Walker died during the filming of the seventh instalment of Fast & Furious. Paul Walker passed away at the age of 40 on November 30, 2013, from multiple injuries sustained from a single-vehicle collision in Valencia.

Image: Instagram/@meadowwalker/dare_scorp