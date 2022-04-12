Fantastic Beasts 3: Dialogue On Gay Relationship Edited Out For Film's Release In China

Eddie Redmayne starrer Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore underwent a brief editing process for the film's release in China. The David Yates directorial Harry Potter spin-off film was released in China on April 8, a week ahead of its grand release in the UK. The movie serves as a sequel to the 2018 film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and also features Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen and more.

A dialogue from the film which referenced a gay relationship in the film was reportedly edited out for the movie to be released in China. Warner Bros. also issued a statement pertaining to the cut and claimed that the edit did not make any drastic changes to the film.

'Fantastic Beasts 3' gay dialogue edited out

As per a report from Variety, six minutes of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore were edited out by Warner Bros. in order for the film to be released in China. The runtime of the film is 142-minute. The edited dialogue referenced Dumbledore's (Jude Law) past relationship with Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). As per News.com.au, the six-minute scene contained lines like 'because I was in love with you' and 'the summer Gellert and I fell in love.'

Reportedly, Warner Bros. managed to maintain the film's essence and the cut did not make a huge impact on the arc. Moreover, the intimate bond between Dumbledore and Grindelwald is still explored in the film.

As per the outlet, in 2009, author JK Rowling had revealed that Dumbledore was gay, surprising the entire fandom as there were never any references to his sexual orientation in the Harry Potter franchise. Following the edit, Warner Bros. issued a statement, obtained by Variety, where they addressed the cut by stating, ''Our hope is to release our features worldwide as released by their creators but historically we have faced small edits made in local markets.”

The statement continued, ''In the case of ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,’ a six-second cut was requested and Warner Bros. accepted those changes to comply with local requirements but the spirit of the film remains intact. We want audiences everywhere in the world to see and enjoy this film, and it’s important to us that Chinese audiences have the opportunity to experience it as well, even with these minor edits.”

Image: Instagram/@fantasticbeastsmovie