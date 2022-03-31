Fantastic Beasts 3 Premiere: Eddie Redmayne, Tom Felton & More Grace Red Carpet In London

Quick links:
The entire team of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' along with author J.K Rowling graced the red carpet at the film's premiere in London.
British author J.K Rowling wore a stunning floor-length blue gown at the event. The film is set to release on April 15, 2022, in the United States.
Actor Tom Felton, who is known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, also attended the grand event in London.
Tom Felton spoke with actor Dan Fogler who reprised his role as Jacob Kowalski in the upcoming 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.'
Mads Mikkelsen (Gellert Grindelwald) and William Nadylam (Yusuf Kama) looked dapper as ever as they graced the red carpet in their classic suits.
Actor Alison Sudol, who plays the role of Queenie Goldstein, hit the red carpet in a bright yellow gown with dramatic sleeves.
Jessica Renee Williams, who plays the role of Professor Eulalie Hicks, stunned the red carpet in a pink gown with a dramatic touch to it.
Jude Law, who essays the role of Albus Dumbledore, accompanied actor Eddie Redmayne, who plays the lead role of Newt Scamander.
