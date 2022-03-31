Last Updated:

Fantastic Beasts 3 Premiere: Eddie Redmayne, Tom Felton & More Grace Red Carpet In London

From Eddie Redmayne to Harry Potter's Tom Felton, take a look at the cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore at film's premiere in London.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Fantastic Beasts 3
1/9
Image: Instagram/@fantasticbeastsmovie

The entire team of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' along with author J.K Rowling graced the red carpet at the film's premiere in London. 

Fantastic Beasts 3
2/9
Image: Instagram/@jkrowlingweb

British author J.K Rowling wore a stunning floor-length blue gown at the event. The film is set to release on April 15, 2022, in the United States. 

Fantastic Beasts 3
3/9
Image: Instagram/@fantasticbeastsmovie

Actor Tom Felton, who is known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, also attended the grand event in London. 

Fantastic Beasts 3
4/9
Image: Instagram/@fantasticbeastsmovie

Tom Felton spoke with actor Dan Fogler who reprised his role as Jacob Kowalski in the upcoming 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.'

Fantastic Beasts 3
5/9
Image: Instagram/@fantasticbeastsmovie

Mads Mikkelsen (Gellert Grindelwald) and William Nadylam (Yusuf Kama) looked dapper as ever as they graced the red carpet in their classic suits. 

Fantastic Beasts 3
6/9
Image: Instagram/@fantasticbeastsmovie

Actor Alison Sudol, who plays the role of Queenie Goldstein, hit the red carpet in a bright yellow gown with dramatic sleeves.

Fantastic Beasts 3
7/9
Image: Instagram/@fantasticbeastsmovie

Jessica Renee Williams, who plays the role of Professor Eulalie Hicks, stunned the red carpet in a pink gown with a dramatic touch to it. 

Fantastic Beasts 3
8/9
Image: Instagram/@fantasticbeastsmovie

Jude Law, who essays the role of Albus Dumbledore, accompanied actor Eddie Redmayne, who plays the lead role of Newt Scamander. 

Fantastic Beasts 3
9/9
Image: Instagram/@katherinewaterston

Katherine Waterston, who plays the role of Tina, turned up in the event in a stunning all-black attire with a sleek hairstyle. 

Tags: fantastic beasts 3, eddie redmayne, tom felton
