'Fantastic Beasts 3' Trailer Out Now: Newt Returns To Stop Grindelwald's Attack On Muggles

Much to the delight of Harry Potter fans, Warner Bros. on Monday unveiled the official trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, giving a glimpse at the upcoming magical prequel of the prequel franchise. The trailer of Fantastic Beasts 3 is filled with exciting new elements and also introduces Mads Mikkelsen Gellert Grindelwald's as the actor will be replacing Johnny Depp. The trailer hints at an upcoming attack on Muggles (non-magic person) by the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald and Dumbledore's attempt to stop him.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer out now

The trailer of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore offers a plunging look at the dangerous mission that Albus Dumbledore has given Newt Scamander played by Eddie Redmayne. Dumbledore entrusts Newt Scamander and his friends to embark on a mission that will clash with the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald and his growing army as they plan to make an attack on Muggles.

The trailer also introduces Mads Mikkelsen Gellert Grindelwald's and the drastic makeover which the character has undergone. Compared to Johnny Depp's Grindelwald with more wild white hair, pale skin and thin moustache, Mikkelsen's Grindelwald also looks to be far more scary and cold. The trailer also gave a glimpse into the familiar grand dining hall of Hogwarts and will also explore Dumbledore's days as a professor leading up to his designation of the Headmaster, fragments of which were portrayed in previous Harry Potter movies. Watch the trailer below-

The official synopsis of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore reads-

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

Eddie Redmayne leads the ensemble cast of Fantastic Beasts 3 alongside returning stars Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, William Nadylam, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Jessica Williams and Jude Law. The movie is all set to release in the theatres on April 15, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@fantasticbeastsmovie