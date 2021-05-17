'Fantastic Beasts' Actor Kevin Guthrie Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault

Fantastic Beasts actor Kevin Guthrie was recently sentenced to three years in jail for sexual assault. The actor who played the role of Abernathy in the franchise was accused by a 29-year-old woman. The assault took place at the apartment in Glasgow, Scotland that was owned by his fellow actor friend.

A look at Kevin Guthrie's case about sexual assault

According to reports on BBC, the woman accused the actor of sexual assault in his apartment. To which, the actor denied the accusations and said that he only "helped" her as she was ill. When the test results came out, Kevin's DNA was discovered in the woman's underpants. He was found guilty after a four-day trial and his name has been listed on Scotland's sex offender register indefinitely.

The court was told that the incident took place in the year 2017 and along with the actor, his celebrity friend Scott Reid was also present. As per the publication, the victim felt sick on the way to meet both the actors in a Glasgow bar. Scott got a call from the taxi driver to pick her up. After which the duo took the victim to Reid's house. The 29-year-old woman told the court that Reid called Scotland's telehealth urgent care line and left the room, leaving her and Kevin alone. During this time, the actor sexually assaulted her and she remembers that he tried to take off her clothes and groped her and stopped when Scott entered the room. The assault reportedly took place on September 30.

Tom Hughes, the sheriff of the court, who also acts as a judge told Kevin that he committed the crime when he was in the position of trust. He further told the actor that the victim was in distress. While Scott was out of the room calling the urgent care line, she was left under his care and he decided to commit the crime. Concluding, the judge took the DNA test into account and told the actor that he will be sentenced to three years in prison.

IMAGE: Kevin Guthrie fanpage's IG

