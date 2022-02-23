'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore' 18 Character Posters Revealed; Take A Look

Excitement is building for the latest installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, the film is gearing up for release in April.

Fans are all set to get the first major glimpse into the latest Wizarding World project, as the trailer is all set to be unveiled on Thursday. Ahead of the trailer, the makers dropped the character posters of the film and that seems to have sparked curiosity among the fans.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore posters unveiled

Fantastic Beasts 3 team launched posters of 18 characters, which had some familiar faces, and some mysterious names. Some of the characters were seen with a wand in their hand, some dressed in suits, a few wearing overcoats, and many had hats on.

Among the highlights of the release was Mads Mikkelsen stepping into the shoes of Gellert Grindelwald, a role played by Johnny Depp, who was replaced amid his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The plot of the movie is set years after the events of the second installment and revolves around Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, sending his Army, led by Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne, on a mission that will spark a clash with the army of Gellert Grindelwald.

Among the posters released were of Teddy the Niffler, Pickett the Bowtruckle, Jacob Kowalski, played by Dan Fogler, Theseus Scamander, played by Callum Turner, Lally Hicks, played by Jessica Williams, Bunty, played by Victoria Yeates, Aberforth Dumbledore, played by Richard Coyle, Yusuf Kama, played by William Nadylam, Credence/Aurelius, played by Ezra Miller, Queenie Goldstein, played by Alison Sudol, Vinda Rosier, played by Poppy Corby-Tuech, Helmut, played by Aleksandr Kuznetsov, Liu Tao, played by Dave Wong, Anton Vogel, played by Oliver Masucci and Vicência Santos, played by Maria Fernanda Cândido.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore to release in April

The third installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise will release in the UK on April 8. In the USA, the film will be releasing on April 15. The fantasy film has been directed by David Yates, who had also helmed the previous two installments.

