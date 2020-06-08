'Fantastic Four' Director Says His Plan Of Casting A Black Actor As Sue Storm Was Vetoed

The American film director-producer, Josh Trank recently got candid about the turmoil that went behind-the-scenes of 2015's superhero film, Fantastic Four yet again. The director recently sat down for a virtual interview with a media outlet wherein he discussed the casting of the superhero Saga. During the interview, Trank revealed that he wanted to cast a black actor in 2015's Fantastic Four for playing the role of Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman but the studio turned down his plan.

Josh Trank on wanting to cast a black actor as Sue Storm in 'Fantastic Four'

2015's Fantastic Four is a superhero film that is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team by the same name. The film is the third and final instalment of the Fantastic Four film franchise to be produced and distributed by 20th Century Fox. The film is helmed by the famously outspoken filmmaker, Josh Trank, who recently created quite a stir online after he blamed the studio for vetoing his plans of casting a black actor for playing Sue Storm in the film, amid the on-going 'Black Lives Matter' protests. In an interview with a media outlet, Trank revealed that when he expressed his demand for wanting to cast a black actor as Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman, he got a "pushback" from them.

In his statement, Josh Trank said that there were a lot of controversial conversations that went behind the scenes regarding the casting of the film. He added saying he was mostly interested in a black Sue Storm, a black Johnny Storm and a black Franklin Storm. However, he further added saying when one is dealing with a studio on a massive movie like Fantastic Four, everyone wants to keep an open mind about roping in the big stars.

Furthermore, he revealed that he found a lot of heavy pushback on casting a black woman to play Sue Storm. Later, the director expressed his regret about not standing up to the studio on the entire casting issue. Ultimately, two male black actors, Michael B. Jordan and Reg E. Cathey were cast to play Johnny Storm and Franklin Storm respectively, but a white female actor, Kate Mara was roped in to play Invisible Woman.

Check out Josh Trank's whole interview below:

