Farrah Abraham Reacts To Chrissy Teigen's Tweet About Her, Says She Was Disturbed By It

Teen Moms alum Farrah Abraham has reacted to a disturbing tweet about her by Chrissy Teigen. Teigen has recently gotten into hot water on social media because of the cyberbullying allegations against her. It first started with Courtney Stodden, who came out as nonbinary and goes by pronouns they, them, exposed Teigen for publicly criticizing them on Twitter when they were just a teen and was mocked for their marriage to Doug Hutchison by her, according to The Daily Beast. Even though Teigen issued an apology on social media, some of the netizens went on to dive into her social media handles and more of her cyber-bullying tweets surfaced on the Internet.

Chrissy Teigen's disturbing tweet about Farrah Abraham

According to The Daily Mail, Teigen had encouraged Lindsay Lohan to commit suicide. The conservative commentator Candace Owens went on to dig in and share a tweet by Teigen bullying Farrah Abraham from 2013. The tweet shared by Owen read, "Farrah Abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape". She went on to say, "In other news you're w***e and everyone hates you whoops not other news sorry".

Farrah Abraham's response to Chrissy Teigen's bullying

Responding to the surfacing tweet, Farrah Abraham told Fox News that she was 'disturbed' and 'more than frustrated'. Abraham said she remembered Teigen bullying her on Twitter years ago but she never realized Stodden, who has been her friend for years, was among the high-profile celebrities who were Teigen's target. Farah also had judgment about Chrissy's cyberbullying tweets back then but she never spoke out about it.

She said when she initially saw Chrissy Teigen making those comments, she could tell she was a "desperate" music video groupie and model. She revealed at the time she thought it was only her who was bullied. She said she chose to ignore her because she did not behave like that. However, after knowing about the recent allegations, she said now that she has seen tons and tons of people going through the same thing, it really bothered her.

The reality TV star revealed that Teigen has never reached out to her for an apology and said she hoped Teigen does not become a repeat offender. Abraham said she did not need to target young women or other people. She added a concerned note that she hoped Teigen got into mental help and therapy. She said she would definitely rule out the alcohol and she concluded by saying that no woman should be treating other women like that.

