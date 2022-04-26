'Fast & Furious 10': Charlize Theron Welcomes Jason Momoa With A Sweet Message; See Post

After entertaining the audience with nine films, the Fast & Furious world is expanding its universe and is all set to kickstart the shoot of the tenth franchise of the movie. There is huge anticipation around the tenth instalment of the Fast And Furious series. Directed by Justin Lin, the actioner is slated to release on May 2023.

After Aquaman fame, Jason Momoa's entry on board as the main villain, there is a massive buzz around the star cast of the film. Moreover, the F& F fans beamed with joy after Charlize Theron teased her return as Cipher in the forthcoming film. Recently, the Monster actor took to her social media handle to welcome the newest member of the Fast And Furious team, Jason Momoa.

Charlize Theron welcomes Jason Momoa to the Fast and Furious world

Recently, after confirming her return to the tenth franchise of Fast and Furious, Charlize Theron took to her Instagram handle and posted a monochromatic picture with Jason Momoa. In the photo, the two stars posed alongside each other. Seems like the two actors captured the moment on the sets of Fast & Furious 10. Jason sported a black coat with intricate detailing on it over a button-up white top. Charlize Theron on the other hand also opted for black attire. Sharing the black and white photo, Theron captioned the post as "Look who decided to join the party #FastX @thefastsaga 📸: @hairbyadir"

Here, take a look at the post-

Charlize Theron confirms her return in Fast & Furious 10

Earlier, Charlize Theron took to her Instagram handle and shared two monochromatic BTS photos that confirmed her return to the franchise. In the first picture, the actor is seen posing with two humanoids. In the next picture, the actor is seen taking some instructions. Sharing the pics, Theron captioned the post as "She’s back baby. #FastX @thefastsaga 📸: @hairbyadir."

Here, take a look at the post-

More about the Fast and Furious 10 cast

Apart from the duo, the film will see Vin Diesel reprising his role as Dom Toretto alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and many others.

Image: AP