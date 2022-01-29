'Fast & Furious 10': From Release Date, Trailer To Cast, Here's Everything We Know So Far

One of the most popular, successful and longest-running film franchises in the world, Fast & Furious, is coming up with its tenth instalment. The fast-paced action scenes involving cars, and the other high-octane stunts have been entertaining fans over the past two decades, and the excitement for the new project is naturally high among the fans of the franchise. While there has been a controversy over Dwayne Johnson refusing to star in the latest film, there was something for the audiences to cheer for.

On Friday, reports emerged that Jason Momoa was all set to be a part of the project. Right from the cast, release date to its plot, here's all you need to know about the film:

Fast & Furious 10 rumoured cast

The latest development regarding the film was that Jason Momoa will be joining franchise face Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 10. The Aquaman star, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, will be playing one of the villains in the film.

Vin Diesel, who has been associated with the franchise since the beginning will be associated also as a producer.

Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges and Sung Kang, who have been associated with the film over multiple films, will reprise their characters. Charlize Theron, who had featured in the eight and ninth installments of the film, is also likely to be a part of this film.

Fast & Furious trailer

The production of Fast & Furious 10, as per reports, has not started yet and is expected to start this month. That's the reason no trailer, behind-the-scene shooting pictures or looks of the stars have been released yet.

Fast & Furious release date

The producers of the film, Universal Studios, last month had announced that the film will be released on May 19, 2023. Earlier, it was scheduled for release on April 7, 2023.

Fast & Furious 10 other details

The film is being directed by Justin Lin, who has helmed five of the films in the franchise, is directing this film too. He is also one of the producers of film along with Vin Diesel.

The 10th installment of the franchise will be a two-part project, with another film bringing the storyline to an end.

