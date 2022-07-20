'Fast & Furious 10': Helen Mirren’s Viral Pics From Shooting Confirms Her Franchise Return

After news of several new entrants into the Fast and Furious franchise has triggered excitement among fans, speculations of another addition to the cast has started surfacing on social media. As the shooting of Fast and Furious 10 is currently underway, several pictures from the sets have gone viral that confirm Helen Mirren's return to the franchise.

As per Screen Rant, the actor will be seen reprising her role as the iconic Queenie. For the unversed, Helen had made her Fast and Furious debut with 2017's The Fate of the Furious. She was later seen in the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw and last year's F9.

The film, which is slated to release in May 2023, will see Vin Diesel reprising his role as Dom Toretto alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron ( villain Cypher). Other than new entrants Brie Larson, and Jason Momoa who will be joining the upcoming project, it is now confirmed that Helen Mirren will also be seen returning to the franchise.

Helen Mirren’s viral pics from FF10 shoot confirms her return

In the viral pictures that are flooding social media, Mirren can be seen filming alongside Diesel at the Castel Sant’Angelo in Rome. The photos show Mirren and Diesel’s Dom embracing, followed by Mirren stroking Diesel’s cheek. The latest volume in the Fast & Furious franchise will see many stars returning including Diesel, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, and Ludacris.

Despite her meaty roles in two Fast & Furious films, the actor only had a small part in last year's blockbuster film. Moreover, with the production still underway and new cast members being announced very frequently, anything seems possible right now and fans can expect some more entrants to the cast in the future. Though not many details regarding the plot of Fast X have been revealed so far, however, it seems that the central story will follow the return of Charlize Theron as villain Cipher.

