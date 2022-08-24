'Fast And Furious 10': Locals Protest Against 'dangerous Car Stunts' Filmed In LA

The upcoming Fast And Furious instalment is currently in progress as the makers are shooting for the film in Los Angeles. While it was earlier reported that notable actors such as Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and others were roped in for the much-awaited project, a piece of shocking news recently came to the limelight revealing that local residents in LA filed a complaint against the franchise.

Locals file complaint against Fast and Furious 10 makers

According to Variety, it was recently reported that the Fast and the Furious 10 which was being filmed in Los Angeles attracted local residents' fury due to the dangerous car stunts being performed on the streets. The outlet recently obtained an email that was sent from a resident to Los Angeles City Council in which it was stated how the local residents will protest if the shoot is allowed to go ahead in Angelino Heights. It was also mentioned that they will even invite reporters to the protest and will honour the 178 people who have been killed by street racers in LA while shaming Universal Studios for their callous disregard for the deadly epidemic of street racing in their films.

The email obtained by the outlet reads, “If this film shoot is allowed to go forward in Angelino Heights, or any part of it from F10 Productions (Universal) … we will stage a huge protest and will invite many reporters and news cameras to film us protesting this film shoot all day and night. We will hold this protest to honor the 178 people who have been killed by street racers in Los Angeles, and to shame Universal for their callous disregard for this deadly epidemic of street racing their films started and continue to promote.”

Fast And Furious 10 is being helmed by Justin Lin, who directed the ninth instalment, F9: The Fast Saga. As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, apart from Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, and Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges are all set to reprise their roles in the upcoming instalment. Charlize Theron, who has appeared in only two instalments of the franchise, is also expected to return in the 10th one.

Image: Instagram/@fastandfuriousde