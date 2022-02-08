'Fast & Furious 10': Vin Diesel Shares Cast Details; Principal Photography To Start Soon

One of the most popular, longest-running and successful film franchises Fast & Furious is all set to come up with its 10th instalment next year. The film involves fast-paced action scenes with high-octane car stunts and has been entertaining fans for the past two decades. While fans are extremely excited about the film, Vin Diesel recently teased some brand new cast members appearing in the upcoming instalment.

As per the latest video shared by Hollywood star Vin Diesel, Fast & Furious 10 production is set to begin soon. As per Screenrant, the 11th part of the franchise will also start soon after the 10th one as the franchise is all set to bid goodbye to its fans. Much like Marvel Studios' approach to ending the Infinity Saga in two parts - Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Fast & Furious 10 will also see the first half of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and his crew's final adventure. Both 10th and 11th instalments are being produced by Justin Lin which will serve as the two chapters of the franchise's end.

Vin Diesel shares update on Fast & Furious cast

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vin Diesel recently shared a video, in which he talked about the upcoming film Fast & Furious 10 and also gave some insights into its star cast. The actor revealed the principal photography of the film is beginning very soon and said, "we are minutes away from the start of the principal photography of Fast 10." Adding about the cast of the film, the actor said, "we have great cast additions that's gonna make this episode really, really, really exciting." However, he did not go much far and kept the names of the cast additions to himself.

More about Fast & Furious 10 cast

Fast & Furious 10 is all set to hit the theatres next year. The movie, which will mark the second last film in the franchise, is a much-anticipated one. While the film's plot is still under wraps, Charlize Thron's Viper is expected to play the lead antagonist in both films. Moreover, Jason Momoa is the latest addition to the film, yet his role is still unknown. The makers have not revealed anything else about the movie.

Image: AP