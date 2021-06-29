'Fast And Furious 9' Actor Ludacris Responds To An Electronic Sign Tribute In Virginia

After releasing around the world in May 2021, Fast and Furious 9 aka F9 finally released in the US on June 25, 2021. As the film hit the theatres in the US, The Virginia Department of Transportation paid a tribute to one of its stars Ludacris by sharing an interesting road sign. The actor/rapper responded to the same on his social media.

Ludacris responds to the road sign tribute post the release of Fast and Furious 9

It so happened that a road sign put up by The Virginia Department of Transportation grabbed the attention of Ludacris. It read, "Driving Fast and Furious? That's Ludacris," to which the F9 actor responded on Instagram, saying, "Virginia I Love You Back! Can’t Believe this is real." He asked his fans if this sign should be on every highway. And added the hashtag "#nowthatsludicrous".

Surprisingly, this isn't the first time the Virginia Department of Transportation has made headlines for its movie references. Last Christmas, a road sign in Lynchburg referred to Ralphie's father's famous mispronunciation of fragile as a tribute to the iconic holiday film, A Christmas Story (FRA-GEE-LAY). Their Fast & Furious traffic sign has now become the latest to gain attention and go viral.

Reactions to Ludacris' Instagram response

As soon as the actor shared the picture of the electronic sign, his fans and other celebrities wrote all things nice. Jordana Brewster, another F9 star, noticed the sign and simply replied, "Epic." Rapper Will.i.Am wrote that the actor has raised the bar. Other celebrities wrote that this was a good tribute paid by the Virginia Department of Transportation. Naomi Achu wrote that the road sign will only encourage the fans to increase the speed on the road instead of slowing them down. Here are some of the comments on Ludacris' Instagram post.

Image: Ludacris' Instagram

About Fast and Furious 9

The action film is directed by Justin Lin and written by Daniel Casey and Lin. The film is a sequel to The Fate of the Furious. The F9 cast features Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron. It has been shot in London, Los Angeles, Tbilisi, and Thailand.

The ninth film in The Fast & Furious franchise debuted in the US theatres this past weekend, breaking multiple box office records. A Quiet Place Part II had held the top spot with a $57 million opening weekend. However, F9 has surpassed it with a $70 million opening weekend, the highest performance in theatres since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Image: Ludacris' Instagram

