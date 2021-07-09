'Fast And Furious 9' All Set To Release In India In Five Languages; Read Details

Get ready for some action infused with cars flying from every direction and the thrilling sound of guns firing. Exciting news from Universal Pictures has set the Indian fans ablaze on social media as they announced the official release date of the much-awaited ninth instalment of the Fast and Furious series, Fast and Furious 9. Bringing back the OG cast, the fans will witness an epic showdown between Vin Diesel and his new arch-nemesis John Cena in the ninth instalment.

Fast and Furious 9 India release date

After successful releases overseas, F9 is gearing up for a massive release in India. To be released in five different languages, the fans can watch the movie in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Gracing the theatres all across the country, the Fast and Furious 9 India release date is set to be on August 5 of this year. The news of the F9 India release date was officially announced by Universal Pictures.

More on Fast and Furious 9

Amidst the anticipation of the movie's release, the internet was buzzing with Vin Diesel's family memes who found their way into various movie genres across the internet. From Marvel Studios to cartoons, the long-standing meme was a huge hit intensifying the fans' excitement about the movie. A crowd favourite since 2001, the Fast and Furious franchise ran successfully for over two decades, delivering massive box-office hits and introducing new characters in the story.

Directed by Justin Lin, Vin Diesel will be seen reprising his role to portray his iconic role of Dominic Toretto along with Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson playing Roman Pearce, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and Charlize Theron as Cipher. However, the biggest anticipation for the fans is to witness the most epic face-off between Vin Diesel and the newly introduced character of John Cena. The former wrestler will be seen playing Jakob Toretto, a highly skilled assassin and Dom's brother/ enemy.

Fast and Furious 9 review

The high-scale had a global release in several countries like the US, China, South Korea, and Canada. In suit with its predecessors, the movie was deemed successful at the box office in many countries. Recently, Universal Pictures took to their social media to announce the movie's record-breaking weekend opening during the pandemic.

