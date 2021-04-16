'Fast And Furious 9' Director Justin Lin Reveals 'F9' To Be A Beginning Of A Trilogy

Director Justin Lin is finally deciding to bring an end to the Fast and Furious franchise. Justin Lin in a recent interview revealed that he sees Fast and Furious 9 as the first chapter of the trilogy that will end the franchise. Fast and Furious 9 is scheduled to release on June 25, 2021

Justin Lin reveals Fast and Furious 9 is the first chapter to the end of the franchise

Justin Lin in an interview with Variety revealed that Fast and Furious 9 is the first chapter of the trilogy that will bring a conclusion to the popular movie series. Furthermore, he added that everything feels to be on the right track and he is very happy that the final chapter is coming to life. More to the point, Lin revealed that the scripting process of Fast and Furious 10 and 11 may not be finished by this year. He added that one can never have enough time with the development of such films and even though he has some ideas, he still won’t be shooting the next parts this year.

While talking with Deadline, Lin discussed some character arcs in the future of the franchise. He added that the stars of the spin-off movies like Hobbs and Shaw might even play a part in the next chapters. More to the point, he said that he never considered them gone, and to him, they are still part of the Fast and Furious universe and as he is finally working on the final chapters of the franchise, he might even revisit those characters.

This is going to be the first film since Fast and Furious 6 that will be directed by Justin Lin and the first film since 2 Fast 2 Furious that will not be written by Chris Morgan. Fast and Furious 9 revolves around the crew of Dominic Toretto aka Vin Diesel joining forces to fight a skilled assassin and high-performance driver Jakob Toretto, who turns out to be the forsaken brother of Dominic. John Cena will play the role of Jakob Toretto in the movie. The film hits cinemas in Australia on June 17, 2021, and on June 25 in North America.

Promo Image Source: Justin Lin's Instagram