Fast And Furious 9 Director Justin Lin Reveals That His Son Is His Biggest Critic

Fast and Furious 9 has finally hit the theatres and is successfully running at the box office even after the limited release. This is director Justin Lin’s fifth movie in the franchise and it has been equally successful as all his films. Recently, in an interview, Justin talked about how his son Ogwe is his biggest critic and some details regarding the action sequences of the movie.

Justin Lin reveals that his son is his biggest critic

In an interview with RTE Entertainment, Justin Lin said that making these movies are really involving, and ever since Fast and Furious Five when Oqwe was a year and a half old, he has always been with him to keep the family together and has even been a critical voice in his life. More to the point, Justin said that his son doesn’t shy away from being his biggest critic. As well as coming up with the magnet plane in F9, Oqwe has been by his father's side for many of the Fast and Furious movies.

When asked about the execution of action sequences, Justin said that none of his ideas for stunts and actions have been shot down by the production team over the years. He highlighted a past incident and revealed that they didn’t have the money for a second take when they ran a truck into the train. He added that everyone held their breath as they nearly wrecked the train and when it survived everyone started cheering as they didn’t have a second train.

Later on, Justin talked about directing another movie for the franchise and said that he feels lucky to make another chapter and they were always going to evolve the characters. He added that the characters are human beings so they are going to grow, start families, and with every chapter, they were always trying to do something new. Talking more about this, he said that this is one of those unique situations where they got a chance to grow movies straight out of the Sundance Film Festival and the action was always a supporting element in all the movies.

Fast and Furious 9 released on June 25, 2021. The film features actors like Vin Diesel, John Cena, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, and several others. Stephen F. Windon helmed the cinematography department of the movie.

IMAGE: JUSTIN LIN'S INSTAGRAM

