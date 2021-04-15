'Fast And Furious 9' Director Justin Lin Talks About His Desire To Fix The Han-sized Hole

The makers of Fast and Furious 9 recently released the second trailer of the film that features John Cena as Dom’s evil brother who has joined hands with Charlize Theron. The upcoming film is all set to tease an outer-space finale and the reappearance of Han. Now, the director of the film, Justin Lin, told IGN that he desires to fill the Han-sized hole that emerged after Deckard Shaw brutally murdered him in the film series.

During the interaction, Justin Lin explained that every time he got an opportunity to direct a Fast and Furious film, he felt like it was his job to not only keep evolving the characters but also to keep pushing the envelope. The director is unsure if he expected this, but when he spoke to Vin Diesel, he realised that if they come back, it will surely connect everything, even though it’s only a scene in the film. It was always their mantra for not taking anything for granted and always keep evolving. The director claimed that they are going to go all out this time.

During the same interaction, he was also asked about the lengthy delay in the release of the film. To this, the filmmaker replied saying that he is the type of person who just doesn’t sit back. For him, if he has a year, he is going to keeping pushing himself by going through every frame again and again. Justin added that he loves to tweak and he doesn’t like to stop at all. Summing it all up, for Lin, it was kind of a luxury, process-wise.

Talking about Fast and Furious 9’s plot, the story will trace the life of Dominic Toretto as his skilled crew joins the battle against one of the most dynamic assassins and a high-performance driver they have ever encountered. He is Dom’s forsaken brother who holds a grudge against the main lead of the series. In the trailer, fans saw John Cena describe how Dom turned his back on him. The film hits cinemas in Australia on June 17, 2021, and on June 25 in North America. Take a look at it below:

