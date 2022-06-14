'Fast & Furious 9' Fame Justin Lin Roped In To Helm 'One Punch Man' Live Action Film

After announcing a live-action film adaptation of the popular Japanese manga series One Punch Man, Sony Pictures finally found a director to helm the ambitious venture. Justin Lin, known for directing films from the Fast and Furious franchise, will be in charge of helming the project.

The announcement came over a month after the Taiwanese-born American director announced his exit from the Vin Diesel-fronted tenth instalment of the popular action franchise. His exit was reported as a result of creative differences between him and Vin Diesel.

Justin Lin to direct One Punch Man live-action

As per a report from Deadline, Justin Lin took up the responsibility to direct the global popularly Japanese manga series One Punch Man's live adaptation for Sony Pictures. Jumanji: The Next Level and Venom writer duo Scott Rosenberg & Jeff Pinkner have been roped in to write the venture.

Avi Arad and Ari Arad of Arad Productions, known for backing ventures like the Spider-Man film series, Iron Man, X-Men film series and Venom, will be bankrolling the film adaptation of the comic. The production is reportedly expected to start by the end of this year with Lin planning on co-writing as well as producing the movie.

One-Punch Man was created in 2009 by Japanese artist ONE as a webcomic. It quickly gained traction and was published in 2012 on Shueisha’s Tonari no Young Jump Next. The English version was published by VIZ Media in the US in 2015 and ended up winning a nomination for an Eisner and a Harvey Award. It was also turned into a critically acclaimed TV series as well as a video and mobile game.

The manga follows the story of Saitama, a bald-headed superhero, who is so powerful that he can defeat his opponent in just one punch, hence his name. However, he gets extremely bored by his own superpowers as he does not find anybody interesting and powerful to take on. Thus, the onset of him enrolling as a superhero to find a worthy opponent in his city. Fans are now waiting for the third season of the One Punch Man animated series.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: Twitter/@PostCredPod