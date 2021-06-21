Fast And Furious 9 Leads At Worldwide Box Office, A Quiet Place 2 Follows In Second

The international box office, which is now on a glorious run after the pandemic, saw no major new releases over the week. This led to the last week’s chart leaders reach new heights. According to the latest reports, Fast and Furious 9 grossed $292 Million worldwide, while A Quiet Place 2 reached $222 Million in box office collection.

Fast and Furious 9 continued its successful run in the international box office this week too, leading the charts. In comparison to Furious 7 which earned $392 million in 2015 and Fate of the Furious earned $393 million in 2017, the film is having a good box office collection. The Justin Lin directorial opened in Australia on June 17, which added to the tally. The film will expand to Mexico, Brazil, the UK, and Ireland this week by June 25, which would considerably improve the collections.

Paramount’s A Quiet Place 2 stays second in the chart earning $222 Million. The film would have had a tough fight if it faced off against the latest Conjuring flick. However, the difference in the two horror pictures’ release dates saw the John Krasinski starrer take a leap in earnings. The third instalment in the Conjuring franchise, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It has earned $143 Million to date. Disney’s Cruella is another film that continued its good run at the box office. The Disney movie has now collected $160 Million globally while still rolling strong in the Middle Kingdom and China.

A bit about Fast and Furious 9

The Fast and Furious series, which premiered its first film in 2001, revolves around illegal street racing and heists. The latest of the list, Fast and Furious 9 marks the ninth instalment in the series. Most of the films were applauded by critics and audiences alike making it a commercial blockbuster worldwide. Fast and Furious 9 has a big ensemble cast including actors like Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, Charlie Theron, and Lucas Black. The film, helmed by Justin Lin, is written by Justin Lin, Alfredo Botello, and Daniel Casey.

