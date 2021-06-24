'Fast & Furious 9': Nathalie Emmanuel Opens Up On Finally Working With Director Justin Lin

Nathalie Emmanuel joined the cast of the Fast and Furious franchise in the 2015 film Furious 7. At the time she joined, there was one thing missing which was the iconic director, Justin Lin who directed the majority of movies in the franchise like Tokyo Drift to Fast and Furious 6. It was his vision that made the films a global phenomenon. The two movies, where Nathalie Emmanuel worked in i.e. Furious 7 and Fate of the Furious were directed by James Wan and F. Gary Gray, respectively, as Lin was on a break. Now, the director returned for Fast and Furious 9 and the actor shared her feelings about working with him.

Nathalie Emmanuel talks about working with director Justin Lin

In an interview with Looper, the actor revealed that she met with Justin Lin a few weeks before the shoot of F9 began and the director was just so cool and really open. He wanted her to have ideas and thoughts about her character Ramsey. She further appreciated the director and talked about how she finally got the chance to work with him.

Nathalie further talked about Lin's openness and how he let her style the character she is playing. She revealed that she had her hair braided when she was in New York and when she came to the set in London, Lin said that her braids were "cool" and that they should use it in the film. The actor kept her hairstyle and said that it was really fun because, at the end of the movie, she kind of let her hair free once the mission was over. Talking about the director, she added that he has "nurturing" energy on the set.

Fast & Furious 9 release date is scheduled for June 25 in the US. The movie has already released in several parts of the world in the month of May. Fast & Furious 9 cast features Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron.

IMAGE: Nathalie Emmanuel and Justin Lin's IG

