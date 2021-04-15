Last Updated:

'Fast & Furious 9' New Trailer Is Out, Makes Fans Wonder How Is Han Still Alive

'Fast & Furious 9' trailer has been released and fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts and feelings on seeing the action in the film.

Written By
Valentina Notts
In image: Vin Diesel and John Cena. Source: Screengrab from the trailer

In image: Vin Diesel and John Cena. Source: Screengrab from the trailer


New Fast & Furious 9 trailer is out. Universal Pictures has unveiled the new trailer for F9 and fans of the franchise could not keep calm on seeing it. For them, it was "everything they could expect from the franchise" and more—twice the number of cars, twice the amount of action and twice the number of villains which fans feel just add to the excellence of the film. One fan’s comment summarises the sentiments of pretty much all the other fans. He said, “If you think I’m going to pay for a ticket, spend two hours and 20 minutes watching how Dom suddenly has a brother that we never heard of, how Don Omar is back, how Han is alive, there are rocket cars, giant magnets and more super soldiers. You are definitely right! Long live F&F”.

Fast & Furious 9 trailer reactions

People were especially happy to see the character of Han back even though he was presumed dead. They said that one could expect the unexpected from the film and that’s what made it all the more interesting. People said the trailer for the film just reminded them of all the reasons that they love the movie and they cannot wait to watch this film even though it has been delayed multiple times.

READ | Vin Diesel was not originally a part of 'Fast and Furious'; Olyphant was the first choice

They were a few people who were not happy with the turn things were taking. They said that they liked it better when the film was about racing and cars and not the convoluted plot it had become now. Some people also commented saying that it was not possible that Dom who was so big on family had just abandoned a brother of his who was now his enemy. But the same fans also said that it was good to see John Cena in Fast & Furious 9. People even pulled a few jokes by saying that looking by the way things were going, Vin Diesel could have singlehandedly defeated the likes of Thanos in the Avengers movies as well as could've defeated Godzilla.

READ | Did you know? Deepika Padukone rejected 'Fast and Furious 7' for this reason
READ | 'Fast and Furious' franchise to conclude after two more films, to be helmed by Justin Lin
READ | Fast and Furious 9 cast boasts of Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and more
READ | Vin Diesel starrer 'Fast and Furious 9' release date pushed to June 2021

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT