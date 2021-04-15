'Fast & Furious 9' New Trailer Is Out, Makes Fans Wonder How Is Han Still Alive

New Fast & Furious 9 trailer is out. Universal Pictures has unveiled the new trailer for F9 and fans of the franchise could not keep calm on seeing it. For them, it was "everything they could expect from the franchise" and more—twice the number of cars, twice the amount of action and twice the number of villains which fans feel just add to the excellence of the film. One fan’s comment summarises the sentiments of pretty much all the other fans. He said, “If you think I’m going to pay for a ticket, spend two hours and 20 minutes watching how Dom suddenly has a brother that we never heard of, how Don Omar is back, how Han is alive, there are rocket cars, giant magnets and more super soldiers. You are definitely right! Long live F&F”.

Fast & Furious 9 trailer reactions

People were especially happy to see the character of Han back even though he was presumed dead. They said that one could expect the unexpected from the film and that’s what made it all the more interesting. People said the trailer for the film just reminded them of all the reasons that they love the movie and they cannot wait to watch this film even though it has been delayed multiple times.

Han died in 2 different movies, how is he STILL alive? — Kevin (@KevinHeatNBA) April 14, 2021

Still wonder how you guys are going to explain how Han came back to life after blowing up. Either way, this seems exciting — HenryLouis21 He/Him (@HenryLouis21) April 14, 2021

Fast and furious is the greatest movie series of all time idc — JSP ðŸ (@JSPCapalot) April 14, 2021

At this rate, Vin Diesel could've beaten Thanos in a tank top and a vehicle..you didn't need the Avengers. — William Clark (@WilliamBClark3) April 14, 2021

i don't think anybody will deny this, but goddamnit, this is literally just cinematic meth. it's so hyper unrealistic and absolutely has so many holes, but that's exactly why we're gonna watch it. will it be a good film? probably not, but it will still entertain. — dwyn ðŸŒŽâ˜„ï¸ðŸ’•ðŸ‡µðŸ‡­ (@iamnotdwayne) April 14, 2021

I miss when they were about street racing, basically after number 3 they completely went to hell and just kept getting worse — ðŸŽƒAsylumCoreðŸŽƒ (@Asylum_Core2) April 14, 2021

I really laughed, when they introduce John Cena as a Dom's brother and the new villain of F9, dude wtf, what kind of a family and friend's this is, they think we all r idiots ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜„, so that's how they make a new sequel every time wth same drama and a new member wtf ðŸ˜‚ — Yunkit Sain ðŸš€ (@yunkitsain) April 14, 2021

FF10 would be something like this pic.twitter.com/7KTzXv39fZ — Nico (@NBakirdjian) April 14, 2021

They were a few people who were not happy with the turn things were taking. They said that they liked it better when the film was about racing and cars and not the convoluted plot it had become now. Some people also commented saying that it was not possible that Dom who was so big on family had just abandoned a brother of his who was now his enemy. But the same fans also said that it was good to see John Cena in Fast & Furious 9. People even pulled a few jokes by saying that looking by the way things were going, Vin Diesel could have singlehandedly defeated the likes of Thanos in the Avengers movies as well as could've defeated Godzilla.