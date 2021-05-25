Fast And Furious 9: OTT Release Date Of The Movie And Other Details You Need To Know

Fast and Furious 9 starring Vin Diesel and John Cena is coming to theatres very soon. However, because of the ongoing pandemic, fans of the movie franchise are wondering whether the film will also release on an OTT platform and when it will be available to stream. Read on to know the Fast and Furious 9 OTT release date and other details regarding the arrival of the movie.

Fast and Furious 9 OTT release date

Fast and Furious 9 will release on June 25, 2021, in theatres worldwide. However, no official announcement regarding the arrival of the movie on any streaming platform is made yet. Fast and Furious 9 is a Universal Studios film and it has a deal with AMC that makes the new releases of Universal Studios available on-demand after 17 days of its theatrical release.

However, it is very unlikely that the film will arrive after 17 days on VOD because of its large-scale budget and hype. According to a report by Decider, some sources have revealed that the 17-day window is flexible and Universal Studios plans to run the movie exclusively on theatres for more than 17 days. The official digital release date hasn’t been announced and the studio will make its decision based on the box-office run of the movie.

Fast and Furious 9 cast and crew

Fast and Furious 9 has a big ensemble of the cast with actors like Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, Charlie Theron, and Lucas Black. The film is directed by Justin Lin and written by Daniel Casey. Stephen F. Windon helmed the cinematography of the film whereas Brian Tyler composed the music of the movie.

Fast and Furious 9 plot

Dominic Toretto and his crew come together to beat the most skilled assassin and high-performance drive they have encountered-Dominic’s forsaken brother Jakob. Jakob is working with an old enemy Cipher who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic and his team. The film will revolve around the reconciliation of brothers and fighting a common enemy.

Promo Image: Fast & Furious 9's Instagram

